Cartel chiefs arrested in Cancún, Playa

Some drug cartel bosses were picked up on the weekend by federal security forces in the Quintana Roo cities of Cancún and Playa del Carmen.

Federal Police arrested two presumed leaders of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación while they were traveling in a luxury sport vehicle, in which police found firearms.

In Playa del Carmen it was the Army that captured four presumed members of Los Zetas as they were collecting extortion money from a bar, according to state officials.

The Army wasn’t alone: it was aided by federal, state and tourism police, a force that was about 80-strong.

Violence flared in the city January 16 when gunman began firing during a music festival at the Blue Parrot bar, in which six people were killed and 15 wounded.

Source: Milenio (sp)