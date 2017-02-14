Cartel violence on Veracruz-Oaxaca line

The turf war between the Gulf Cartel and the Zetas criminal organizations has led to increased violence on the Veracruz-Oaxaca border, on top of which two mayors from neighboring towns have been linked to the gangs.

The conflict in Tezonapa,Veracruz, and Cosolapa, Oaxaca, is not only for territory but for the profitable activity of stealing gasoline from the Minatitlán-México Pemex pipeline.

Violent confrontations between the two criminal groups led to 60 executions last year, and one of the victims was the husband of Tezonapa Mayor Adanery Medina Guerrero.

Norberto Echeverría Ortíz, manager of a sugar refinery and a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), had been mayor of the Veracruz town himself from 2007 to 2010, and had been planning to succeed his wife.

Accused of collaborating with Los Zetas, Echeverría was apprehended on 2011 by federal forces and investigated by the agency responsible for investigating organized crime, SEIDO.

On the other side of the state line, federal investigations have singled out the mayor of Cosolapa, also affiliated with the governing PRI, for his alleged collusion with the Gulf Cartel and controlling the black market for gasoline.

Evidence gathered by the Army indicates that Gustavo Díaz Sánchez commands an armed group responsible for intimidating people on both sides of the state border, controls the gasoline market and manages the collection of derecho de piso, extortion by criminal organizations against local businesses.

Criminal organizations themselves have directly accused Díaz of those crimes. In 2015, eight people were executed in Cosolapa, leaving narco-messages that accused Díaz of extortion and murdering journalists, and of being under the protection of both the state and federal governments, which at the time were both governed by the PRI.

The government of Oaxaca last week announced it would reenforce the border with an operation to limit the movement of criminal elements from Veracruz. Governor Alejandro Murat said Oaxaca was suffering from “the cucaracha effect,” a term used to describe the scurrying of crime gangs from one area to another following a crackdown by security forces.

Federal, state and local forces are to be involved in the operation, which will include increased patrols, roadblocks and intelligence systems to monitor vehicle traffic crossing the state border.

