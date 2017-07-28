Cash-short athletes take to the streets

Young, up-and-coming athletes are finding alternative — and innovative — ways to fund their participation in international sporting events in the face of a lack of financial support from the national sports commission and other sports organizations.

While soccer is undoubtedly Mexico’s favorite sport and boxing, basketball, baseball, American football and lucha libre wrestling all have their dedicated fans, some other sports don’t enjoy as much time in the spotlight.

One of those is judo.

Teenager Yazar Prieto has qualified for the upcoming World Cadet Judo Championships in Santiago, Chile, but he doesn’t have any sponsors or financial backing from sporting associations such as the Mexican Judo Federation or the National Sports Commission (Conade) to help him fund the trip. Nor can he afford to pay for it himself.

Determined to get to Chile one way or another, the teenager took to the streets of Mexico City this week with a shoebox and a cardboard sign to ask for financial support, a practice known in Mexico as boteo.

He ended up on Madero, Mexico City’s busiest pedestrian street, in the heart of the historic center, where along with a fellow judo competitor he sought the support of passersby with a coin or even better a bill.

“We qualified for the World Judo U-18 Championship Chile 2017. August 9 -13. We don’t have support,” read the sign Yazar held while dressed in his judogi, or judo uniform.

He’s not the first sportsperson or even judoka to seek support from the public on the street. Other judo practitioners also asked for support on Calle Madero after qualifying for a similar world championship in Qatar two years ago.

Nor is he the only one this week. Another junior athlete in a similar situation is gymnast Kimberly Salazar.

The 13-year-old, originally from Xalapa, Veracruz, but now resident in Mexico City, won four medals at the recent national Youth Olympics in Monterrey, Nuevo León. That performance qualified her for the Pan American Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships that will be held in October in Daytona Beach, Florida.

While she does have some financial support from Conade, it won’t cover all her travel and associated expenses. So Kimberly, with the support of her mother, is selling her own personalized calendars for 50 pesos each with the goal of raising 27,000 pesos (US $1,500) towards her trip.

Currently on holiday, she is combining her time between training for the event and selling the calendars that will help her to get there.

Considered one of Mexico’s best-ever prospects in the sport, her goal at the Pan American championship is to finish in the top eight.

It will be her first time competing on the international stage against gymnasts of all ages but her dream is to go farther. Kimberly wants to represent Mexico on a bigger stage such as the Olympics or world championships.

“I want to be the best,” she said. “If you set yourself goals, you always achieve them.”

