Category 1 hurricane threatens Veracruz

Tropical storm Katia became a category 1 hurricane today in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to deliver heavy rains and strong winds to central and northern areas of the state of Veracruz.

ADVERTISEMENT

The armed forces have implemented their civilian disaster plan at the request of the state government, which says as many as one million people could be affected by the storm, expected to make landfall late Friday.

The federal government has issued a hurricane watch for the coast of Veracruz from Tuxpan to Laguna Verde.

The United States National Hurricane Center said at 4:00pm CDT that Katia was about 295 kilometers east of Tampico and 300 kilometers north-northeast of the city of Veracruz.

Maximum sustained winds were 120 kilometers per hour and the storm was moving southeast at 6 km/h. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next 48 hours.

The National Water Commission predicts as much as 800 millimeters of rain could fall in the central and northern regions of the state in the next few days.

The risk of flooding is high because river levels are above normal due to recent rain.

Mexico News Daily