Cd. Juárez sinkhole swallows dump truck

A huge sinkhole in one of Ciudad Juárez’s main roads captured a dump truck yesterday.

The hole opened up on Bulevar Juan Pablo II shortly after 5:00pm when the weight of the loaded truck proved too much, said the transit department of the Chihuahua city.

Authorities blamed heavy rain for the sinkhole, which measured at least six meters across, 20 meters long and four and a half deep.

The truck driver escaped unhurt.

It was the second large sinkhole reported during the past week. Five people traveling in a Red Cross ambulance were injured, including a woman going into labor, when a hole opened up early Thursday morning in the Manantiales neighborhood of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Authorities said the ambulance entered a stretch of road that was under repair and that it had been well marked with signage to indicate that. The ambulance driver claimed otherwise, and said there were no signs.

Mexico’s most infamous sinkhole remains that which appeared July 12 on the new Cuernavaca Paso Express between Mexico City and Cuernavaca. It killed two people.

Source: Reforma (sp), Excélsior (sp)