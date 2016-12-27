CDMX police seize 3 tonnes of fireworks

Over three tonnes of fireworks that were being stored in a Mexico City parking lot were a time bomb waiting to explode, say police.

A tip from a private citizen and a dog trained to sniff out fireworks led to the discovery and seizure this week of the 3,381-kilogram stash, located in the parking lot of a building on the Paseo de la Reforma in the Morelos neighborhood, just south of the city’s historic center.

Manufactured in the State of México, the fireworks represented a major threat to surrounding buildings, said a police spokesman, who described them as a time bomb.

Police are currently carrying out an operation to detect and decommission fireworks by patrolling markets and other places where they are typically sold to prevent their sale and their storage.

So far this year police have seized more than 25 tonnes.

Controlling the sale of fireworks and avoiding accidents has not met with a great deal of success in Mexico.

An explosion a week ago at a fireworks market in Tultepec, State of México, killed 36 people and destroyed the market.

Source: Televisa (sp)

