César Duarte files rights complaint

The former governor of Chihuahua, now the subject of an international arrest warrant, has filed a human rights complaint against his successor. ADVERTISEMENT César Duarte Jáquez filed the complaint last Thursday with the state’s human rights ombudsman, accusing his successor, Javier Corral Jurado, of political persecution. Corral announced last week that Duarte had fled to El Paso, Texas, calling him a fugitive from justice and charging he had left the country to avoid corruption charges. But Duarte claims he is victim of political persecution and that all the financial resources of the state are being utilized “to stain his image and good name, as there are no concrete, specific facts against him,” said ombudsman José Luis Armendáriz González.

The ombudsman will present his response to the complaint in 15 days, following which both Duarte and the Corral administration will have the opportunity to present evidence to support their positions.

Yesterday, Corral described his predecessor’s complaint as “cynical.” ADVERTISEMENT “Duarte is not the victim of political persecution, he is a fugitive from justice and is being prosecuted for embezzling. We are after him and what he stole, not after his political ideas or affiliation,” said Corral. “We are very careful . . . this is not a persecution against the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), because Duarte’s conduct does not represent that of his party in general.” Corral said he was aware that many former officials were filing amparo requests to obtain legal protection against possible charges. “That amparo does not free them from anything. It would be better if they reflected on their loyalties and cooperated for justice in Chihuahua. Their first loyalty should be with the people of Chihuahua,” said the governor. Corral also said that he will seek to have all of Duarte’s “spoils” — seized properties and assets that so far include a ranch, a house and an office — are used in favor of the well-being of all the people of the state. An Interpol Red Notice, akin to an international arrest warrant, was issued for Duarte last week on the grounds that he is wanted for embezzlement. The former governor was said to be shopping for a new pickup truck last week in El Paso after photos of him at a dealership appeared on social media.