Chaos in Oaxaca after union boss’s arrest

There has been chaos in Oaxaca city this morning after the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM) erected at least 20 roadblocks, paralyzing the city and neighboring municipalities in protest against the arrest of its leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blockades by taxis, mototaxis and truck drivers shut down at least half the city’s public transportation system, stranding thousands of workers and students. Travelers were unable to leave the city after the ADO bus line suspended service at 10:00pm yesterday.

Some buses had to return to the city last night after being halted by roadblocks for as long as seven hours.

Roadblocks were also reported in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region.

The CTM-affiliated transport workers are protesting last night’s arrest of confederation leader Marco Antonio Sánchez on suspicion of murder. Sánchez has been linked to the killing of five transportation workers in San Pedro Totolapa in June 2013.

The State Investigations Agency (AEI) ordered a vehicle in which Sánchez was traveling to stop at about 9:00pm in the Roma neighborhood of the city, and shot its tires when the driver attempted to get away.

Gunmen presumed to be bodyguards of the union leader opened fire on police from another vehicle but fled when the latter fired back.

Source: NVI Noticias (sp), El Imparcial (sp)