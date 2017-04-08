Charges to proceed against BMW driver

Aggravated homicide is the charge following accident that killed four passengers

A Mexico City judge decided yesterday there was enough evidence to prosecute Carlos Salomón Villuendas Adame for aggravated homicide in the deaths of four people last week in a motor vehicle accident.

Villuendas was behind the wheel of a BMW 650i March 31 on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City when the vehicle left the road and struck a metal post. He suffered only minor injuries in the accident.

The seven-hour hearing concluded that Villuendas was driving under the influence of alcohol at a speed “no less than” 120 kilometers per hour. Authorities could not prove if the driver was impaired by other substances.

Defense attorney Eduardo Gómez attempted to dismiss the aggravating circumstance of his client’s intoxicated state because the prosecutor failed to produce test results indicating intoxication.

Judge Gloria Hernández Franco dismissed Gómez’ argument on the grounds that four medical examiners issued concurring assessments of Villuendas’ intoxication, signs of which were evident 17 hours after the crash.

But the judge did reprimand the prosecutor’s office for not obtaining urine and blood samples.

Villuendas’ demeanor was erratic throughout the hearing and on more than 10 occasions Judge Hernández and the bailiff asked him to sit up and to pay attention to the proceedings.

At one point Villuendas’ lawyer accused the bailiff of “intimidating” his client. The defendant’s behaviour prompted the judge to ask him if he required medical attention, to which he replied, “I’m normal.”

Five minutes before the hearing concluded Villuendas asked the court to be allowed to speak, only to have his attorney interrupt him.

“I’ve been corrected . . . I am in no condition to make a statement . . . I love you all very much,” were his only words.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for June 7. Villuendas will remain in preventive custody in the meantime.

