Chemo treatment was only water: governor

The victims of the network of corruption created by former Veracruz governor Javier Duarte have until now been those denied the benefits of funding for social programs and education.

The latest discovery — a bizarre one — has identified new ones: children undergoing treatment for cancer.

Only it turns out they weren’t getting their treatment at all. The chemotherapy drugs they were supposed to be receiving had been substituted with water.

Veracruz Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes announced the find during a press conference yesterday, describing the act as a brutal crime.

“We’ve already gotten the results from a laboratory that indicated that the drug given to the children, the chemotherapy administered to them, was not really a drug, but an inert compound, literally distilled water,” said Yunes.

“This really seems to us a brutal crime, an attempt against the lives of the children. We’re finishing our analysis and, at the appropriate time, we’ll be filing legal complaints.”

He declined to say how many children might have been affected.

Yunes also announced that his administration had discovered several warehouses containing “millions of pesos'” worth of expired medications. He said investigators are seeking to determine whether the drugs were beyond their shelf life when they were purchased or if they had been allowed to go to waste.