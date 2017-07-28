Chiapas student wins place on NASA project

A university student from Chiapas has earned one of 10 available openings to study and develop programming software for the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Rubén García Ruiz, 20, is a engineering technology student whose academic prowess won him the opportunity to attend the California Ames Research Center, a NASA facility where he will be part of a team that will spend four months developing programming for the SPHERES/Astrobee intelligent robotics project.

A student at the Technological University of the Jungle (UTSelva) in Ocosingo, Chiapas, García has obtained perfect scores so far in his studies, which are 70% complete. His grades and his efforts have taken him to mathematics and physics tournaments at the state and national levels, where he has scored sweeping wins.

Most of the 10 places at the Ames Research Center were won by students pursuing master’s or doctorate studies. García, an undergraduate, will represent Mexico with a female doctorate student from Tamaulipas.

“I am very happy because NASA accepted me . . . there were students from Lithuania, Romania, Japan, Germany and Brazil,” García told the newspaper El Universal.

He will be leaving for California next month and will focus on the programming project until December.

The director of UTSelva said that García’s acceptance was “great news,” which was a result of the student’s efforts and an agreement signed by the Mexican Space Agency (AEM).

” . . . This represents a great source of pride for our university and our technological educational model,” said Juan Carlos Gordillo Culebro.

García also received congratulations Chiapas Governor Manuel Velasco Coello, who visited UTSelva on Wednesday.

Source: El Universal (sp)