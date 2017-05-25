Chief suspends police in lynching attempt

20 officers off work as investigation under way into attack on Russian in Cancún

Security officials in Cancún have temporarily suspended 20 municipal police officers who retreated as a mob advanced and attempted to lynch Russian national Aleksei Makeev last Friday.

The interim police chief of the municipality of Benito Juárez, in which Cancún is located, said the suspension was made to aid the investigation by the state Attorney General’s office, which will determine if the police officers were at fault.

Also under investigation is the homicide of Carlos Eduardo Gutiérrez Gutiérrez, 20, allegedly stabbed by Makeev during the events that took place Friday.

Although not present at the time of the attacks, another man has been included in the investigation of the crimes committed against the Russian citizen.

On Monday, Rodrigo Castillo, a Facebook user who identified himself as an employee of the Attorney General’s office, took a selfie as he stood near the hospital bed where Makeev is in a medically-induced coma.

“Realize this,” Castillo wrote under the photograph, “we beat the devil out of this Nazi Russian. Hahaha. Will he respect us now or does he need another beating?”

In Castillo’s publicly available information on Facebook he states he had began working at the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s office on May 16.

That agency has since clarified that Castillo has never worked there but is now under investigation.

Makeev allegedly abused and taunted people on the streets of Cancún and uploaded videos of his actions to social media. The attempted lynching came in response.

