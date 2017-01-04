Chihuahua ‘chaotic’ as gas stations close

Most stations have closed in the city as blockades prevent Pemex from delivering fuel

Most of the gas stations in the city of Chihuahua closed today for lack of fuel supplies, a problem brought on by highway blockades, while 150 gas stations in six states have been reported attacked by vandals this afternoon.

“The situation in Chihuahua is chaotic,” said Luis Fitzmaurice of the gas station trade organization Onexpo.

Stations began closing yesterday. By this afternoon more than 100 had closed, leaving just 12 left operating on the outskirts of the city, but their supplies were running low, Fitzmaurice said.

He said the main problem is that Pemex is unable to supply gasoline, and called on gas price protesters to reconsider their form of protest, which has blocked highways, toll booths, railroads and Pemex facilities in the state.

The protests continue after beginning on Sunday, sparked by fuel price increases ranging from 15% to 20%.

Shortages are also being felt in other municipalities, Fitzmaurice said.

The president of Octanfuel, an alliance of gas station operators, said 150 gas stations have been robbed and vandalized in Chiapas, Puebla, Oaxaca, Tlaxcala, Tabasco and Veracruz. Gilberto Bravo Torra expressed concern that thefts of fuel from the stations was putting the public at severe risk.

He said if the attacks continue 750 gas stations in Veracruz will have to close as a security measure. “It’s not to put on pressure but for the public’s safety that we would have to take such action and close.”

Source: Reforma (sp), Sin Embargo (sp)

