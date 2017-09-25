China joins donors with US $1mn pledge

Apple Inc. has also donated $1 million for aid for earthquake victims

China is the latest of at least 25 countries that have offered support to Mexico in the wake of two big earthquakes this month that have killed at least 423 people.

The Chinese government announced Friday it would give US $1 million for humanitarian aid for earthquake victims.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Luis Videgaray described the response from the international community as “extraordinary.”

Even Venezuela, mired in its own economic and political problems, joined the donors’ club by sending 20 search and rescue workers and two rescue dogs along with 10.4 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

The United States has sent at least two plane loads of food aid and an aircraft is scheduled to bring a load tomorrow from Russia.

On the corporate side, technology giant Apple Inc. announced last week it would donate $1 million, matching the amounts pledged by Google and Facebook.

On Friday, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said it would donate $4.2 million for the benefit of children and teens affected by the two big earthquakes. Mexico director Christian Skoog said its priority was that children’s lives return to normal as soon as possible.

He estimated that about 7.1 million children have been affected by the two events, and 2.1 million of those are in vulnerable parts of the country, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

