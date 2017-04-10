China’s Great Wall eyes Mexican market

One of China's main builders of SUVs and pickups said to be considering plant

Another Chinese auto maker is eyeing the Mexican market with a view to building an assembly plant, triggered by what one analyst says is a search for new markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd., one of China’s largest manufacturers of sport-utility vehicles and pickup trucks, is considering building a plant in either Nuevo León or San Luis Potosí, according to a report last week by Reuters, which quoted three unnamed sources familiar with the plans.

Great Wall is the third Chinese automotive manufacturer interested in Mexico: BAIC began selling vehicles in Mexico last year and is also looking at building a factory, while JAC Motors has begun producing SUVs at a plant in Hidalgo.

In the eyes of Enrique Dussel, director of the Center for China-México Studies (Centro de Estudios China-México), Chinese auto makers are looking for new horizons because of a saturated domestic market.

The U.S. consultancy IHS predicts that market will remain stagnant for the next two years.

For Chinese auto makers, the attraction in Mexico is its domestic market rather than its being a hub from which to export, said Rafael López of Asia Business Consulting in a report by CNN Expansión.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Mexico’s domestic market is tiny by comparison with China’s, it is the most promising in Latin America. It doubled between 2010 and 2016, growing 18.6% last year and recorded sales of 1.6 million vehicles.

This year’s sales are forecast to reach 1.8 million.

Both BAIC and JAC are focused on the low-end consumer, said López, “a segment between 19 and 39 years of age prepared to sacrifice features for a more competitive price.”

He cited the two SUVs introduced two weeks ago by JAC Motors, whose prices were below 300,000 pesos, about US $16,000.

However, the two companies must address the stigma that Chinese products are of low quality, and offer efficient after-sales service, López said.

Assembling the vehicles in Mexico will help, in the medium term, to change Mexican consumers’ perceptions of their vehicles, he said.

BAIC is moving closer to domestic assembly. The newspaper El Economista reported yesterday the firm was in discussions with the government of Tlaxcala about locating a plant in that state.

Great Wall Motor, meanwhile, has met with railroad firms Ferromex and Kansas City Southern de México to evaluate connectivity for Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí.

One source told Reuters that the company was also considering a U.S. plant. A company executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, said choosing between Mexico and the U.S. would depend on trade issues involving those two countries and China.

Source: CNN Expansión (sp), El Economista (sp), Reuters (en)