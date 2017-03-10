Chinese auto maker rethinking MX plant

A Chinese manufacturer of sport-utility vehicles is reconsidering plans to build an assembly plant in Mexico while South Korea’s Samsung is contemplating moving production out of Mexico, according to report yesterday.

The possibility of the United States imposing tariffs or a border tax on goods made in Mexico has Great Wall Motors considering building its plant in the U.S. instead, said general manager Wang Fengying.

The company, China’s biggest maker of SUVs, already has a research center in Los Angeles where it is preparing to build U.S.-certified versions of its Haval SUV for sale in 2020, Wang said.

“Decisions should always adapt to dynamic changes,” he said. “There used to be many auto makers building plants in Mexico but Trump’s changes have affected decision-making.”

Building a plant in the U.S. is a hedge against a potential future trade barrier with Mexico, said Bill Russo of Gao Feng Advisory, a consultancy. “It would add cost to producing the vehicles but it reduces the potential tax risk.”

Trump’s proposals would raise the average cost of a car in the U.S. by about US $3,300 and possibly cost American jobs, said Germany-based consultant Roland Berger.

Great Wall Motors’ sales rose 26% last year to 1.1 million units, putting it ahead of Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors in terms of global vehicle production.

Samsung, meanwhile, is contemplating moving part of its Mexico production into the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday, with an investment of $300 million. The newspaper said Samsung’s interest in building an appliance factory was driven by Trump’s election.

Samsung said it was in preliminary discussions about building a new factory in the U.S. but declined to comment on whether it would manufacturing out of Mexico.

The Economic Development Secretariat of Baja California said Samsung had no intention of moving production. The report has created uncertainty among the 4,400 people employed by Samsung at its plant in Tijuana.

Source: South China Morning Post (en), SDP Noticias (sp)