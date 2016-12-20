Christmas in Guerrero means more security

8,000 personnel will safeguard the security of visitors during the Christmas vacation period

A massive joint security operation involving over 8,000 personnel has been launched in Guerrero in readiness for Christmas season vacationers.

Municipal and state police will be reinforced by a federal force over 3,000 strong, including Army, Navy and Federal Police, primarily to keep the peace in the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo and Taxco.

Governor Héctor Astudillo announced the December holiday operation, stating that the seven regions of the state and their tourist zones will be taken care of, without neglecting non-tourist regions.

The local offices and departments of Civil Protection, the Red Cross, and firefighters will work in coordination with the deployed security forces.

Acapulco will see the largest number of national and foreign visitors during the vacation period, said Astudillo, which is why more than 1,000 soldiers will be assigned to several security operations in the port city.

Operations will include the deployment of eight modules set up by the Navy in the Bay of Acapulco and manned with staff that will assist both locals and tourists.

A Navy official told the newspaper Milenio that the special operation, called “Lifeguard,” will serve as a reinforcement to the other forces deployed in the resort town, and that it will be fully equipped with lifeguards, doctors, nurses and support personnel, who will have ambulances and three high-speed vessels at their disposal.

Astudillo made an open call to residents to “close ranks” during the holiday period, during which city officials expect to see more than 600,000 visitors.

“We must work in unity if Guerrero is to fare well. This December season must be a complete success for the state. We will make it clear that Guerrero has more important assets that are greater than any violent act,” he remarked.

More than 1 million visitors are expected in the Triangle of the Sun, the tourism destination made up of Acapulco, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo and Taxco.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)

