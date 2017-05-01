Citizens lynch two accused of witchcraft

They were suspected of stealing a dead man's soul in Tzeltal community in Chiapas

Two men accused of practicing witchcraft and stealing the soul of another man were lynched and hung yesterday in the northern Chiapas municipality of Chilón.

The two members of the Tzeltal indigenous community, aged 60 and 30, were seized early yesterday morning in San Marcos Avilés by local residents who claimed they had stolen the soul of a 50-year-old man who had died Saturday night.

Municipal police located the bodies of the suspected witches hanging from two trees. They had been taken from their home by dozens of citizens, beaten and hung in the community of about 150 families.

Because the community follows usos y costumbres, or traditional laws and customs, the bodies were turned over to the families of the victims rather than being sent to the district forensic services agency for examination.

However, the state prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.

Since 2000 some 18 people have been lynched in Chiapas, mainly in indigenous communities.

Source: Milenio (sp)