Citizens rescue whale beached in Oaxaca

Three hours of pushing and pulling sends whale back to the deep

Citizens of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, rallied to the aid of a humpback whale yesterday after it became stranded on a local beach.

It was early yesterday morning that fishermen alerted municipal and Civil Protection authorities that the whale appeared to be stuck on the beach at Bahía Ensenada La Ventosa.

Over the course of three hours, fishermen, residents, visitors, environmental protection officers and Navy personnel pushed and pulled the animal — more than eight meters long and estimated to weigh some 10 tonnes — back into the water.

Helping supervise the operation was veterinarian Nayeli Aquino Rojas, coordinator of the municipal fisheries department, who concluded the whale had become disoriented during its northerly migration and pushed in to the beach by strong currents.

Source: NVI Noticias (sp)