City’s transit system on verge of collapse

Monterrey's Metro urgently needs 25 billion pesos, mostly for new cars

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, February 18, 2017

The city of Monterrey’s transit system is going to collapse if it doesn’t get an injection of 25 billion pesos, or US $1.2 billion, its general manager said yesterday.

Jorge Arrambide said the Metrorrey, as it is called, requires 4 billion pesos to finish the new Line 3 but without 72 additional train cars, 26 for Line 3 and 46 for the other two lines, the system will break down.

He described the need for cash as urgent. “. . . all the hours on the Metro are peak hours, every day and people are complaining a lot about it . . . .” The system, he warned, cannot handle a single user more.

After meeting this week with Arrambide, some Nuevo León lawmakers said they would seek resources from the World Bank and additional funds from the federal government, which could come out of the revenues generated by higher fuel prices.

The National Infrastructure Fund and Banobras are other possible funding sources, said Deputy Arturo Salinas Garza.

Source: Info 7 (sp), Milenio (sp)

