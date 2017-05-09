Civil servant fired over Acapulco bar shooting

Her bodyguard fired a gun into the air after his boss got into a quarrel

Patrons of a bar in Acapulco fled for the exits upon hearing gunfire early Sunday morning. Yesterday, a federal civil servant lost her job over the incident.

The Guerrero office of the federal Social Development Secretariat (Sedesol) announced yesterday the dismissal of Esmeralda Valle González after shots were fired during a quarrel in the bar La Mandona, located in the tourist zone.

El Sol de Acapulco reported today that Valle became involved in a dispute with another woman, which prompted one of Valle’s bodyguards to pull out a gun and fire it several times into the air.

The shots created panic among patrons and brought both Federal Police and Army personnel to investigate.

Until yesterday, Valle was the coordinator of pensions for senior citizens at Sedesol’s Guerrero office. It said in a statement issued yesterday that she had been removed due to Sunday’s “deplorable events” for the purpose of “safeguarding the proper functioning of the institution.”

