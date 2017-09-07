CJNG cartel cell boss killed in gunfight

'El Tun Tun' linked to at least 30 homicides in Jalisco, Guanajuato

The leader of a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was killed yesterday evening during a gunfight with state security forces in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state Attorney General said this morning that Leobardo N., also known as “El Tun Tun,” is believed to have been involved in at least 30 homicides in the last two years in Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Eduardo Almaguer told a press conference that the cell boss was one of those responsible for the killing of five police officers and two gas station employees on Monday in Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato.

He was wanted for homicide and drug trafficking and is suspected of petroleum theft.

Almaguer said “Tun Tun” operated from a ranch in Lagos de Moreno where he is believed to have dumped his victims’ bodies in a well near a mine, for which authorities are now searching.

At least 30 individuals are believed to be part of the cell.

Police have been trying for two years to capture the gang leader, who escaped six different operations in which he was the target.

He was located yesterday on the Lagos de Moreno-León highway near Valle de los Reyes. Police gave chase after he ignored an order to stop, and killed him in a subsequent gunfight. A police officer and a woman traveling with “Tun Tun” were wounded.

Source: Milenio (sp)