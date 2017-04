Clocks go ahead for Daylight Savings Time at 2:00am

Clocks change tonight when Daylight Savings Time goes into effect in most parts of Mexico.

Clocks go forward an hour, officially at 2:00am tomorrow, in all states except Sonora and Quintana Roo, where the change is not observed.

Nor will the change apply to 33 municipalities in the northern border region where the time change took effect March 12.

