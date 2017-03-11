clocks change
Clocks change Sunday in northern regions

Daylight Savings Time takes effect in 33 municipalities

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, March 11, 2017

Clocks will change in 33 municipalities in five northern states Sunday morning when most of the northern border region switches to Daylight Savings Time.

Clocks will be turned forward one hour in those municipalities to coincide with the time change in the United States. The rest of Mexico — apart from Quintana Roo and Sonora, which don’t observe Daylight Savings Time — will follow suit on April 2.

The time changes officially at 2:00am Sunday. Daylight Savings Time will end in the border municipalities on November 5.

Following are the municipalities where the time changes this weekend.

In Baja California: Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada, Playa Rosarito and Tecate.

In Chihuahua: Juárez, Ojinaga, Asención, Coyame del Sotol, Guadalupe, Janos, Manuel Benavides and Praxedis G. Guerrero.

In Coahuila: Acuña, Piedras Negras, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jiménez, Zaragoza, Nava and Ocampo.

In Nuevo León: Anáhuac and Los Aldama.

In Tamaulipas: Reynosa, Matamoros, Nuevo Laredo, Camargo, Guerrero, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, Mier, Miguel Alemán, Río Bravo and Valle Hermoso.

