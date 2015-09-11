Florida Congressman John Mica Mica: astonished over violence. orlando political observer
News

Close U.S. consulates, Mexico too dangerous

U.S. Congressman tells hearing that Mexico is 'out of control'

Mexico News Daily | Friday, September 11, 2015

Mexico is “out of control,” said a U.S. politician this week, and so is much of the U.S.-Mexico border, said a Border Patrol agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was testimony by the latter before a hearing on violence in Mexico and border security that prompted Florida Congressman John Mica to call on the U.S. government to close its Mexican consulates.

Expressing astonishment over Border Patrol arrests and levels of violence in Mexico, Mica, a Republican, insisted there be consequences for the insecurity and the danger of it spreading into the U.S.

Estimating the number of consulates at nine, Mica said “I think we should close every one of those consulates immediately. Put the properties up for sale. I think you have to have consequences for actions. The place is out of control.”

Brandon Judd, Border Patrol agent and head of the National Border Patrol Council, a union for border agents, earlier testified that his agency had apprehended and deported 91,000 convicted criminals who were among the 500,000 people caught crossing the border last year.

He said the agency has operational control of only 40% of the 3,100-kilometer border, and described Mexico as being largely lawless in those places where drug cartels are in control.

One purpose of the hearing, called by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, was to discuss closing three consulates located in what are seen as dangerous areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gregory Starr of the State Department pointed out that the presence of the consulates improves security in the areas where they are located.

However, despite the bad news there have been improvements, both Judd and other officials said, one of which allows agents to identify and deport criminals more easily.

Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz suggested in June that Mexico could be worse than the Middle East for violence. “The most violent, brutal, and lawless place on the planet right now may not actually be half a world away in the Middle East, but right next door in Mexico.”

He has proposed closing the consulates in Matamoros, Nuevo Laredo and Guadalajara, citing security threats to staff.

Source: Orlando Sentinel (en), El Paso Times (en)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Miguel DeLeon

    Certainly there are pockets of violence and corruption in Mexico, as there are in the US and most every country. The problem is with xenophobes and alarmists painting the whole country with the same brush. The foolishness of this politician and the numbskulls who believe him will cause more bad blood, economic hardship, loss of tourism, and probably a couple of heart attacks.

    Mark Twain himself said it, and I paraphrase: travel is the best cure for ignorance and fear.

    • Henry Wilson

      Yes and No. A traveler who mantains an objective and common sense attitude and is neither super critical of but also not a shill for the government of the nation at issue will receive the most benefits from his travel. In Mexico, it is wrong to criticize a majority of the Mexican people for the probems in the nation but it is also foolish to turn a blind eye to the reality that only Venezuela in Latin America is more corrupt in its public institutions than Mexico.

      • Miguel DeLeon

        “…Only Venezuela in Latin America is more corrupt in its public institutions than Mexico.” No argument there; but institutional corruption is different from on-the-street violence. There are more areas in Mexico without violence compared to those areas getting all the negative backlash/publicity.

        • marcoselmalo

          Furthermore, the street level violence outside the cartel zones is comparable to the U.S. if not better. I feel safer in Mexico than I do in my native Los Angeles.

          • Henry Wilson

            Los Angeles is majority Hispanic and Black and only the criminals and cops are allowed to possess firearms. Hence, it is one of the most dangerous cities in the US.

          • marcoselmalo

            Well, thanks for clearing up where you are coming from. I think we are done. Have a nice life.

          • Henry Wilson

            Thank you. You too. By the way…what can you point to in my comment that is factually incorrect? I’ll be waiting but also won’t be holding my breath.

          • marcoselmalo

            I have no interest in further discussions with someone who cannot be civil. I addressed you with the same respect I hope to receive. You threw back insults. Perhaps someday you will learn the value of respectful civil discourse. Let’s hope you might benefit from this exchange. Now we’re done.

          • Henry Wilson

            typoical response form someone who cannot refute the points made by the opponent. “You know you have won the argument whern your opponent can only respond with insults or to change the subject.” My college debate coach. How true. How true.OW N

          • Henry Golas

            As you do

          • Henry Wilson

            My comment ridiculing yours was deleted by the Disqus censors. No surprise.

          • Henry Golas

            Read your comment before they took it down.
            It was mildly funny but not offensive. I don’t know why it was deleted.

          • PintorEnMexico

            Hank, the person making the claims needs to show the facts. Where are yours???

          • PintorEnMexico

            Again, the burden of proof is on the claimant. Where are your facts???

          • JibbierJabbier

            The part about only criminals and cops being able to possess guns in Los Angeles?

          • JibbierJabbier

            The part about Los Angeles being one of the most dangerous cities in the US? It’s not even in the top 20. (That’s two for two. I yield to the fact that you don’t know what the hell you’re yammering about).

          • marcoselmalo

            If he starts to insult you, don’t engage with him. Flagging his comment for deletion works.

          • JibbierJabbier

            I feel safer in Mexico than I do in Utah. Robbed twice in Utah, never in Mexico.

        • Henry Wilson

          No disagreement.

  • robert w

    What amazes me is this idiot from the republican party, you know those guys who are responsible for millions of deaths in the middle east has the audacity to call any country other than the US the most dangerous country in the world. From 2006 the US had more shooting deaths than Mexico and most of Mexico´s deaths were a direct result of a drug war. You remember that war a direct result of a US drug problem. Add to that the Mexican death rate spiked right after the peace loving Yanks legalised the sale of automatic weapons then their ATF sent thousands of them directly to the Mexican drug cartels (Fast and Furious). Get your head out of you ass and clean up your own country. You are the problem the world over. Every where you go death and destruction follows. We need a great Trump wall around the USA to keep the killers in.

    • Henry Wilson

      Either you are a liar or an idiot. Either way you don’t know what you are talking about. The homicide rate in Mexico is approximately 17 per 100,000 according to the most recent figures and most agencies in the know say in reality it is much higher than the official figure. It is less than 5 per 100,000 in the US. 43 out of the 50 most dangeous cities in the world are in Latin America and every country therein has a violent crime rate much highter per capita than the US.

      Oh…did I mention also that every nation in Latin America, from Mexico to Argentina, either prohibits private ownership of firearms or has restrictions which make private ownership all but impossible? The consequence? In Latin America, as in private gun restriction cities in the US such as Washington D.C. Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and others, the homicide rate is much higher. Is it really true the dumbest non Mexicans in the world are those who live in Mexico? Judging from the comments posted to this website, from dead-heads such as yourself, it would certainly seem to be the case.

    • Voice Of Reason

      Robert, Automatic weapons are not legal in the United States. One should not have such strong opinions on topics of which one has no knowledge.

      • marcoselmalo

        They’re legal, but so heavily regulated that they might as well be illegal. I’m OK with that.

        I think your point still stands, but it’s a little shakier than you might think.

      • Henry Wilson

        His “comment” is one of the more nonsensical comments posted to this website which is rapidly developing the reputation of having some of the most illiterate, ignorant, foolish, and nonsensical commenters on the web.

    • King Trollo

      “From 2006 the US had more shooting deaths than Mexico”

      how do you make that out? no way in hell

      • Henry Wilson

        Pulled it out of his posterior.

    • Henry Wilson

      Fact: The latest official figures from the Mexican government put the homicide rate at approximately 17 per 100,000. Most in the know would say it is probably twice that high in reality.

      Fact: the latest FBI Crime Statistics for the US put their homicide rate at less than 5 per 100,000. Fact: The US has the lowest homicide rate in the world for nations which allow private firearm restrictions with few or no restrictions, except for Switzerland where gun ownership is mandatory for its citizen militia.

      Fact: Almost all of the most violent cities in the US have stringent restrictions in place locally on the ownership and possession of private firearms. See, Washington D,C. Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc.

      Fact: 43 out of 50 of the world’s most violent cities are in Latin America, a region from Mexico to Argentina and Chile which, without exception, have a much higher homicide rate per capita than the US and in which all nations therein either absolutely prohibit private firearm possession or have such restrictions in place which make possession and ownership nearly impossible.

      Fact: Your comment is nonsensical.

      • Voice Of Reason

        Henry, you’re a breath of fresh air. It’s wonderful to find another Voice Of Reason out there.

        • Henry Wilson

          Thank you. Notice the most ridiculous comments on this website are not those posted by the locals but those praising Mexico from the gringo colonias? They confirm why I have nothing to do with them. When in Mexico I always seek out the working class strictly Mexican neighborhoods for that is where you will hear how the real people live in this nation.

          • King Trollo

            im with you there, expats are a nuisance.

            you can tell theyre politically-motivated. so easy to read.

      • King Trollo

        fact 1: no doubt about that and ive bbeen saying this on other sites. mexico actually ha s a higher murder rate than south africa and possibly brazil, they just dont make the statistics. south africa is actually the safest country of the three, even if the statistics say its the worst (be very careful of south africans telling you otherwise. be very, very careful).

        fact2: correct.

        fat 3: honduras, yemen, pakistan and guatemala have no restrictions on firearms. its entirely legal and very easy to get gun in these countries. theyre much more violent than the us. see what i said about demography above.

        fact 4: the most dangerous cities in the us are new orleans, montgomery, saginaw, baton rouger and jackson, tn. which have far higher murder rates than the cities you highlighted.all have loose gun contriol, again, not sure whewre this info is from tho you were right for the first half of facts.

        atlanta has very loose gun laws, not sure how that got in there.

        gact 5: honduras, guatemala and el salvafor and [until very recently] venezuela had loose gun laws. it sounds like youre retrieving som e of your info from propaganda sites.

  • Henry Golas

    I guess he has never traveled to Mexico. Is he up for re-election.

    • Henry Wilson

      See my response to Christopher Lynn.

      • PintorEnMexico

        Hank, see my response to you…

  • Lorraine Torres

    Close Guadalajara? The area that has the largest US expatriate population in the world? You have got to be kidding! Maybe Mica should travel to Mexico, go to the cities that have consulates, and hold some town hall meetings for the expats, see what they feel about that.

    • Henry Wilson

      Agreed. The consulates are little help in reality to Americans in Mexico being staffed mostly by know nothing 20 something “millennials” but it woud send the wrong message from an image perspective to close them.

      • marcoselmalo

        Tell us what experiences you’ve had at the consulates in Mexico that leads you to that conclusion. Which consulates were staffed by “know nothing millenials”?

        I’ve only interacted with one U.S. consulate, but I’ve used their services multiple times. Excellent service. Personal attention from the consular agent. Great help with one matter that was urgent. The consular agent is well loved by all the expats in town. He sometimes acts as a lobbyist to the local government on behalf of the U.S. expat community.

        Tell us what your experience was with all the other consulates that has given you such a dim view, por favor.

        • Henry Wilson

          My experiences and those of several others with whom I have spoken were all negative. That is enough information for you. What do you think this website is, a “chat room” for the foolish such as yourself? Get lost.

          • marcoselmalo

            No, it’s not enough, but I think we are done. Have a nice life.

          • Henry Wilson

            “I think we are done.” Is that a promise?

      • bob neun

        Spoken like a moron Con man, The US Embassy here just had a meeting attended by over 100 expats, explaining what the Embassy can do for them. But hey, when has a Republican ever concerned themselves with facts?

        • G.b. Adams

          He’s talking about the CONSULAT moron… And they are bureaucratic dicks.

        • Henry Wilson

          Your comment is nonsense and offensive. Get lost.

      • PintorEnMexico

        Facts Hank???

      • garth watson

        Hank hates everyone it seems even his own counryymen…calling them idiot “know nothings” truly Henry its is take for you to take a real long sleep

  • bob neun

    Mexico is out of control? I think these idiots are looking at a funhouse mirror. Another ill informed politician. Oh that’s right, the R after his name means reality does not matter.

    • Henry Wilson

      Spoken as a brain dead Leftist.

    • Henry Wilson

      A foolish nonsensical comment.

    • Henry Wilson

      My response pointing out your comment is nonsensical was deleted. i guess it is OK for guys like you to call people like me “idiots” but no response is permitted. And so it goes on the websites controlled by the fascist moderators of Disqus.

      • PintorEnMexico

        Fiddle on Hank…

  • Christopher Lynn

    Arrg another idiot politician grandstanding for reelection.. Mexico is far from out of control.. Too bad most USA residents have lost any idea of what freedom is and prefer to have security over freedom.

    • Henry Wilson

      There is no election for the US House of Representatives this year.

      • PintorEnMexico

        Hank, Christopher didn’t say there is an election this year. Every Representative stands for election every two years. There are no general elections THIS year but everyone and their dog are campaigning for election NOW. To wit, the short bus full of GOP geniuses running for whitehouse…

    • garth watson

      they never new they were just taught to be patriotic regardless of the truth

  • they make them sign guilty pleas of some sort before sending them back to Mexico when they catch them so that the next time they catch them they can say they’ve caught a convicted criminal. It’s all about money.The border is a nation of it’s own and it’s revenues are all related to illegal shit.

    It’s legal to buy pot in Colorado and not in Mexico? How stupid is that? America needs her 60 dollar an ounce weed, I guess, and always will.

    • Henry Wilson

      So says the PR man for Cheech ‘n Chong.

    • Henry Wilson

      My response was deleted by the obviously dope loving stoners at Disqus.

    • garth watson

      $300 an ounce in Colorado as it is “regulated” no free market there

  • looks like the Senators hairpiece was made in Tijuana

    • Henry Wilson

      I have seen better “rugs” on a corpse.

    • Beau

      I can’t stop laughing! – Good one DR

  • Jim Jones

    Ok so want the real facts here ? I LIVE in Mexico, and it IS out of control, read the facts man ! The Government of Mexico IS NOT in control of this country. 90 + % of the Federal Government IS controlled by the cartels !

    You liberal “Wackjobs” really support 43 dead students ? oH yea ya forgot already. Ordered picked up and killed by a corrupt mayor and his wife who was going to run to steal more money than he did, so they asked the Mexican federal police to “Pick em Up” yep and who is accused of killing them ? The Mexican Federal police.

    What about all those girls who went missing ? RIGHT, then they arrested the murders/abductors and out of the 23 arrested 19 were, YEP ! you guessed it Mexican Federal Police. oH wait a minuet happens ever day in the US, the highway patrol picks up and kills students at the request of mayors all the time, kidnaps young girls too, killing them as well.

    70% of the murders in Mexico, maybe 90% GO UNREPORTED ! As well 99% of the crime is “UNREPORTED”

    In Mexico a politician is a thief and a crook, they all lie, they all steal money. The law is not the law, payoffs, bribes corruption so rampant the country ceased to function decades ago. When a mayor leaves office in Mexico all the department heads in all departments all leave with him. The new mayor then appoints all his own “Cronies” into those positions, then it’s ready, set STEAL ! Steal all you can as fast as you can.

    Mexico I am happy to say IS a country of laws, and very good laws, going far beyond the US, the problem ? They are all for sale, you can buy your way around ANY law here.

    Want to open a whorehouse in a residential neighborhood, then add a bar, cook some drugs ? Then burn medical waste in back to make a few more Pesos, then take nuclear waste from Chernobyl and dispose of it there too ?

    Well let me tell ya, happens EVERY day here ! All you do is pay off some “IDIOT” in the government and you are good to go. Lets talk about “RACISM” here, Ok Mexico has a law that if you are a “FOREGNER” operating a vehicle in Mexico and you hit and kill a Mexican Citizen, for any cause, the FAMILY can simply go to a Mexican Judge, maybe even offer him a tip, but none the less can demand you pay $250,000. for their “loss”. Then you are IMMEADIATLY arrested and jailed without trial, TILL IT IS PAID !

    This is not covered by your insurance, you must purchase a separate rider for it. Lets do this in the USA, the liberals would SCREAM ! The ACLU would have a field day, anyone supporting it would branded a “RACIST”.

    Guess what friends, in Mexico when you see a Mexican National you know 2 things right away, they are only paying for their cell phone and internet, because you can’t steal those, everything else can be (and certainly is) STOLEN !

    It is part of the culture here, and as such NO ONE trusts ANYONE ! In Mexico it’s not the scam of the month, nor week, nor hour, but scam of the second, and everything you do here is heavily scrutinized because of this fact. EVERY business here has cameras, when you buy something there are counters, one person gets it, another shows it to you, another writes it up, then you go and pay (at a window more secure than any US Bank) then you go and collect from yet another window. This example IS ANY small to large business in Mexico. WHY ? BECAUSE THE MEXICAN PEOPLE ARE THIEVES !

    The business would be robbed blind. I live here, I see it, I live it and if you don’t, don’t comment. Mexico under pressure from the rest of the world enacts new laws all the time as to human rights etc, then the Mexican Government SEZ “there ! ya happy now” to the world, then the crooked judges are told not to enforce it.

    Our own attorney told us recently, “I am sick and tired of hearing talk about justice, I can not get a single judge in Mexico to even follow the law, AND YOU TALK ABOUT JUSTICE”

    Mexico has among the strictest gun laws in the world, there are no gun shops in Mexico, possession of a single spent empty brass shell casing CAN AND HAS GOTTEN THAT PERSON 20 YEARS, guess what ? Who has the guns in Mexico ? The government and the criminals, there is no distinction between either, as I have CLEARLY shown.

    If someone approaches you to do you harm or rob you, you can bet 2 things, they are armed and you are not. Someone in your casa at 3:00am, you can bet your ass they are armed, better keep a flashlight by the bed, at least you see who is going to shoot and kill you.

    And NO! stupid AK47’s are machine guns NOT coming from the USA, they are coming from liberal communist insurrection in south and central America. Look at the gun violence in Mexico today HOURLY, then tell me gun control works, go ahead. wake up stupid !

    How many people have the communist countries of the world killed ” How may did Stalin alone kill ? And you liberals support who ?

    • Josh

      Maybe you should leave, “THE MEXICAN PEOPLE ARE THIEVES” Wow I don’t even know what to say, so I will make it easy. Why don’t you pack your bag leave my country and don’t let the door hit your hateful behind!

      • Henry Wilson

        Typical nonanswer response from the expat community to legitimate points of criticism. Are you stamping your feet as you write your “comment”? The corrupt government of Mexico loves you shills.

        • garth watson

          and the USA greedy muthers can steal the fortunes of all their citizens through manipulation of markets and your banks falsify investments and caused world economic collapse….makes you have a right to say anything about corruption…there no more corrupt murderous lot than the USA government …..If I never have the pleasure of entering the USA again in my lifetime I will live without fear of violence for the rest of my time

      • Jim Jones

        Ok once more wake up here, recent “BREAKING” news from Mexico, nearly all Pemex Gas stations in Mexico “Short Liter” you pay for one liter you get 3/4 ! THIS IS FACT ! Who owns the national oil company of Mexico the GOVERMENT OF MEXICO ! Not enough to charge $5.00 USD/gallon when its $129.9 in the US, they have to steal.

        WAKE up expert Mexicano and tell me MEXICO did not just report 50% of the gasoline/diesel fuel produced in Mexico IS STOLEN, and BUDDY it ain’t the “Nordic Ski Team” stealing it !

        Depending on which report you read, up to 60%, but certainly WELL over 25% of all electricity generated in Mexico IS STOLEN, it ain’t the “Swedes” stealing it friend. In my neighborhood MANY of the NATIONAL residents steal their power and water, I can on my street alone find a dozen illegal unmetered water line taps, not to mention the electricity theft.

        The Mexican People have to feel they are “Getting Away with SOMETHING” pulling one over, so to speak, this is the culture here. The Mexican people make US “Tea partiers” look like spend thrift liberals.

        They WILL NOT pay for anything they can get away with not, and this includes taxes. ANY way to “CHEAT” the system, they not only know it, but practice it.

        Because of RAMPANT police corruption, for example you never have to license your vehicle, because if stopped you simply pay the cop 20 Pesos and he lets you go. Most find this cheaper than paying the outrageous licensing fee’s charged here.

        When they pass a new law here in Mexico the city sees not one Peso of new revenue, because all it does is give the cops a raise, another reason to detain you, then demand a “BRIBE” to let you off.

        The biggest joke here is the “PERMANT” drug check stations installed along all roads and highways in Mexico, see a problem here ? HELLO ???? The key word here is permanent. This means the drug runners know it’s there, HELLO, HELLO ? And their is not ONE drug dog in Mexico, want to REALKLY find drugs, USE DOGS !

        WHO LET THE DOGS OUT, excuse me eL Chapo, the Mexican Government let him out, STUPID !

        Mexico not put of control ??? GET REAL !

        • Cool Hand Luke

          Ok, If you have made all your points and should we agree they’re valid, why are you still in Mexico?!
          What keeps a person here who has such vile thoughts about the place they live in and has the opportunity to return or move elsewhere?
          Jim Jones- is that an alias hiding you from something? I’m serious in asking this.

        • mikegre

          Great stuff. Thanks again for taking the time to write this.

        • Beau

          Take a chill pill, man!

      • Steve Galat

        True….Go back to the USA….where the BIG thieves are — Congress, Goldman Sachs, lobbyists, Koch Brothers — as they game the whole system in a massive skimming operation that’s destroying the middle class. Let’s pray that TRUMP becomes president. Not for his inane policies, but as a PROTEST VOTE to rattle the cage in D.C. and drain that fetid swamp already…..

    • JibbierJabbier

      I like BC and BCS. Never a problem in our vast experience. They are nice places to visit, for sure. Valle de Guadalupe, Lapaz. Mulege. Loreto Community Hospital saved my life for $60 American. ¡Viva Mexico!

    • King Trollo

      honduras has very loose gun control which shows you that gun laws dont matter. it has more to do with demography than anything.

      • Henry Wilson

        “Demography” is a nice phrase for saying race, ethnicity and culture. The safest cities in the US are those with a small Black population. Everyone likes to compare Juarez with El Paso. The former has a high violent crime rate. The latter with a low violent crime rate. Why? Both have a majority Mexican population. What makes them so different? Answer: 1) Juarez is controlled by criminals. El Paso is not. 2) Juarez cops are corrupt. Most of El Paso cops are not. 3)Juarez, being a typical city in Mexico, the people have little or no respect for the laws. El Paso being an American city, mostly has respect for the laws. 4) And perhaps most importantly, because El Paso’s Black population is less than 10% of the total. The safest cities in America are almost all those with a Black population signficantly less than the national average.

        • PintorEnMexico

          So Hank, you don’t think crime has anything to do with poverty instead of race?

          • garth watson

            Hank finds it very difficult to work without tools and I wonder if he and his wife got a divorce would they still be cousins

        • King Trollo

          el paso and juarez are arguably the same city dude.

          black municipalities (east) with the same population have much narrower boundaries than hispanic municipalities (west). it isnt a valid comparison.

          metro areas are the city, not municipalities.

    • Happygirl

      So why are you living in Mexico?

      • Henry Wilson

        Typical nonresponsive rehetorical question from the expat community.

        • Happygirl

          No, really…why are you living here? This isn’t a nonresponsive rhetorical question. He’s still living in Mexico, why? From the way he talks he hates Mexico. He must have a reason. Mexico must have some redeemable qualities, or does it? Does he owe child support, is he a tax evader, is he wanted back in the States for fraud etc., and can’t go home. Did he fake his own death? Or, has he committed a crime and the Mexican police won’t let him leave? Or, is America is too expensive? Really why is here living in Mexico? There must be a reason he won’t go home…Is the liquor cheap, the women too beautiful…my mind runs wild.

        • PintorEnMexico

          Hank, Jimmy didn’t cite one fact. Outrageous claims demand outrageous proof. I think it’s a valid question, why is Jimmy living in Mexico? Or you for that matter. Just as I was writing this, Happygirl posed the questions I had. Happy, you forgot to ask if the children are too beautiful…

          • Jim Jones

            Ok so more “TYPICAL” BS from the lie camp en Mexico. You can look it up yourself, FACT 50% of the gasoline in Mexico is being stolen.
            At least 25% OF ALL generated electricity in Mexico is STOLEN, it ain’t white people stealing it either. Why not go to youtube and look at the videos of electricity theft in Mexico City OR one of the many “how to steal electricity in Mexico” showing 15 year old Pedro doing it, while a smiling proud mom and dad look on?

            Fact in recent years 35 Journalists in Mexico have been slain for their reporting.
            See “Reporters Without Borders” quote “Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, they are murdered with impunity by corrupt officials, forcing them to self censor” BUT THATS WHAT YOU WANT !

            Or maybe read the “Guardian” Journalists in México being Slaughtered, 4 Aug 2015.

            How about Reuters 22 June 2015 “Long Standing High Rate of Power Theft, Mexico”

            Ok so you doubt too, 43 dead students killed by the government ? Where’s the BEEF, I’m sorry proof to that ?
            In fact where’s the proof of the Holocaust ? You probable don’t think that occurred either.

            As to the hourly news media pictures of confiscated AK47 Rifles, I know weapons, you obviously don’t, these are not models imported into the USA, in fact YOU CAN NOT import AK’s into the US. They are manufactured in the US now, since the import ban, but not full auto folding stock, as are the most frequently confiscated model here.

            Yes you can by a AR15, the CIVILIAN version of the military M16, in the USA, they are not full auto, and rarely turn up here, the AK is the choice weapon. These were and are imported full auto enmass from the former Soviet Block Countries, INTO central and south America. They come this way with the drugs.

            I realize you liberals all think the Us is responsible for all the guns in Mexico, EXPLAIN AFRICA ??? AK47’s are more common than grains of rice, I suppose the US supplied them too ? RIGHT ?

            Mexico has among the strictest gun control laws in the world, GOOGLE IT ! Yet it has not kept one person here from gun crime. Daily, no hourly full auto shoot outs are commonplace here, at the McDonalds drive up, club NARCO, you name it.

            EVERY newspaper in Mexico DAILY has pictures of cars and SUV’s that make the Bonnie & Clyde car look showroom new, more holes than a screen door.

            I say to you get out of Mexico, you must be a realtor, anyone who criticizes it here, gets trashed, but they are simply stating the facts. People and you complain about the USA.

            I talk to the Mexican people, they hate it, they hate and distrust their government, they hate and distrust the police, the hate the corruption, they hate the high prices. AND if you want to say different, you are not in Mexico.

            On the other side of the coin, they are the first ones with their hand out, TOTALLY disrespect the law, are the first to illegally build with no permit, etc, etc. They are the first to payoff a government official if the need arises.

            I suppose you believe eL Chapo escaped on his own ? Did you do the math on how many dump truck loads of earth and rock were removed for the tunnel ? I did.

            There are no outrageous claims here, the outrageous claim here is none of it is true as you say.

            Here’s some more facts, 85% of the Mexican People will never own a car, the Federal min wage here is less than $5.00 USD A DAY !

            85% of Mexican FAMILIES subsist on less than $8.00 USD A DAY ! Now you know why your TV is gone ! You can not live on that, they have to “Subsidize” it somehow.

            Why am I here ? I own a 500k home here, do you ? NO YOU DON’T, I bring in (and spend) 4k/month into this country DO YOU ? NO YOU DON’T living in a hut on 300 USD a month, and if you are Canadian, well forget that, you know what the Mexican people say about you, it involves a elbow “gesture” meaning cheap. You drink the water here, to cheap to buy bottled water, as even the Mexicanos do. They don’t drink the water, only cheap Canadian Residents.

            So there are those who provide ACTUAL economic benefit here, (as I do) and those living her for free, providing NO benefit. Which are you ?

            When we moved here, we hired a widow lady, who was losing her home, she could not find work that paid enough to make her house payment and survive (eat) we pay her enough to make her house payment and keep her home, as well as eat, just bought her a new full size fridge too, she thanks us every day. She would have lost it years ago.

            Tell me now to leave ? I would look at all sides of the story, before making conclusions.

            I tell you what, you pull out your wallet, write me a check for what I paid years ago for my home, and I’m gone ! PUT UP OR SHUT UP ! Simple Enough.

            Oh and lets look at the fact of had I bought a home in the USA, in Florida, Arizona or Nevada just 5 years ago, in the areas I would have bought those homes have now doubled and TRIPLED in value, in Mexico, my home today is worth at least 100k LESS than I paid, simple fact, by here get burned,

            oH and all those expats predicted to come here, that’s another “Fact less” story I am presenting. 68% are not leaving their home, (they own now) and the rest are staying in the Us.

            While the Us has fully recovered from the crash and real estate is back booming, that can not be said here.

          • Happygirl

            Why am I here ? I own a 500k home here, do you ? NO YOU DON’T, I bring in (and spend) 4k/month into this country DO YOU ? NO YOU DON’T living in a hut on 300 USD a month, and if you are Canadian, well forget that, you know what the Mexican people say about you, it involves a elbow “gesture” meaning cheap. You drink the water here, to cheap to buy bottled water, as even the Mexicanos do. They don’t drink the water, only cheap Canadian Residents.

            And…

            I tell you what, you pull out your wallet, write me a check for what I paid years ago for my home, and I’m gone ! PUT UP OR SHUT UP ! Simple Enough.

            So now we know…Because you’re rich, RICH, RICH you can do and say what ever you want. You’re better than everyone else, and your opinion is the only one that counts. Because you’re rich – the American mantra. Donald Trump is alive and well and living in Mexico.
            I feel sorry for you, really. I really do. It’s not smart aleck remark.
            I’m Canadian and I don’t live in a hut, drink bottled water and have more than 300 USD a month to spend on my rice and beans when we are here. What do you spend 4K in a month on? Gold plated toilet paper?
            You’re right, my house isn’t worth 500k here because it’s crazy to spend that kind of money for a house in a foreign country. Your 500k house is making a statement – isn’t it? “Look at me, I’m rich and I’m American”. Poor you, that it hasn’t gone up in value…is it the house or you, that it hasn’t sold?
            I can walk away happy if a hurricane wipes it out, if the country confiscates it…I’m not asking anyone to buy my house. I can leave any time I want. P.S. it’s gone way up in value, as gringos are moving into our area and building big homes, but we love it and love Mexico, so nope…we aren’t selling. We don’t need the money.
            You are a target, flashing your wads of cash around, your self-righteous attitude and words, will and probably has gotten you into trouble. Money doesn’t and hasn’t bought you happiness has it?
            Mexico isn’t perfect there’s no place that is. It’s not your country, and you really don’t have a say. We all die one day…life is short…you are miserable…and it comes across loud and clear…myself…well I’m Happy Girl!

          • Jim Jones

            Kinda a contradiction ain’t it “gringos moving into our area building big homes” SAY WHAT ? Was that a slip ? Who are these rich show off bastards ? My home is well under 2,000 square feet, I am self made, having started from the ground up several business, which I sold to retire, an ALIEN concept to a government worker who is on the public dole.

            Ever been to Lake Chapala or Sayulita and seen “Gringo Hill” you are an idiot ! There’s more million dollar homes per mile than Beverly Hills, get out of the village sometime.

            Why not go to some of the poor Mexican villages (as I have) where a 6 million dollar drug lord house sits next to shacks, now who’s the badass “show off” ?

            There is not one American/Canadian I know living in Mexico, in a true Mexican House, living as they do, YOU INCLUDED ! so don’t tell me.

            And what about the comment “If the government confiscates my home”, planning ahead are we ? That’s why the Us Dollar is 17 to 1 and yours 10 to 1.

            try tipping sometime, the Mexicans complain Canadians don’t. And by the way please tell us if you live here the whole year ? Most Canadians run home or loose their free health care, can’t really benefit Mexico if you have to be in BC 6 months a year or loose your health care.

          • Happygirl

            My Mexican home is located in a real Mexican town. And like many gringos we support our neighbours and their children, we don’t brag about it. Americans are buying up the ocean front properties – nice Americans might I add. Our house is one street back among the regular folks. You’re right, it’s not a Mexican home – it has air-conditioning and a washing machine (no dryer). My husband and I too are self-made people, I have worked so many jobs from picking cherries, tobacco worker, maid and housekeeper, Residential Mental Retardation Counsellor 2, to office manager for a major architectural firm…I know what’s like to grow up poor. When we (my husband and I) were young I remember having $25 in the bank at the end of the month. We don’t have a corporate pension, every penny we have in the bank we earned. Everyday I wake up and feel blessed. I can’t help feeling happy – life is good. You should too.
            You like to insult people when you are called up on your own words – Why am I here ? I own a 500k home here, do you ? NO YOU DON’T, I bring in (and spend) 4k/month into this country DO YOU ? NO YOU DON’T living in a hut on 300 USD a month.
            My husband and I have a saying “Never get greedy” and, “Never spend more than you are willing to lose”. I can go back to living in an apartment…one day I’ll be living in a nursing home I won’t know my husband or son…but my life has been good.

          • Henry Golas

            Now that we know how kind and generous you are, shall we get on our knees and kiss your feet.

    • mikegre

      Thanks for taking the time to write this. All of it rings true. Best article I’ve ever read on this site.

    • Charles Dukes

      That kool aid seems to have had a lasting effect Jim.

    • Juanito

      I have lived in (Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Mazatlan, Culiacan, Ensenada, Rosarito) Mexico for over 8 years and also traveled to many other cities, mostly by auto. I have also invested over $X million in real estate and learned how the system works or I should say used to work. Jim Jones is spot on about the real Mexico and if you are in denial of this then you have been lucky or never had an incident with crime or the police or politicians. I have seen Mexico gradually getting worst and have been lucky to get all my investment money out. It is not a country I would invest in again unless the corruption in all facets of the life / culture is addressed and control. A lot of the people are very good people but their lives are ruined by the ruling class and the corrupt governing officials. If you come from nothing the only way you can get ahead is to become a narco, politico, cop, etc.

      If you want an experience get in a simple car accident(where you are innocent) that has some value in property damages. See how long you are with the police and the individual that hit you.. Think about why you have to call your insurance company immediately, so they can send their adjuster to the scene ASAP. That is the only chance the insurer has of getting witnesses that were not involved to protect you from the cops and other driver doing a number on you.

      Why do over 90% of the crimes in Mexico go unreported? The locals know the cops are corrupt and if you are dumb enough to actually call them be ready to be extorted for their useless help or for bothering them by you calling. Useless, just look at the percentage of homicides solved or should say not solved in Mexico. A local cop where I maintain a place gets paid $450 per month. Do you think he is risking his life for just $450?

      I hope Mexico can change but until the people rise up it will only continue to crater. I still maintain a place in Mexico but visit less and less.

      Pile on deniers!

  • Mario Morales

    Republicans looooove their fear mongering. St. Louis, Detroit, and New Orleans have higher homicide rates than Culiacan and Ciudad Juarez. Obviously ALL of the US has a violence problem. Right?

    • King Trollo

      wrong way round i have to correct you there. jurez and culiacan have higher murder rates than anywhere in the us.

      it sounds like the sjp ngo toip 50 murder rate list youre quoting. bad source, not at all credible. theyre always getting stuff wrong.

      • garth watson

        violent crimes against foreigners per thousand ………..check that stat out and you will find the majority of US cities outdo the worst of Mexico…just look it up…yes the drug wars have killed a lot of rival members and a hundreds if not thousands of innocent Mexican people with weapons provided by the US government …but when it come to crime against foreigners I would rather live here in Puerto Vallarta than any city, town, village or hamlet in the USA where I would not feel safe for statistical reasons. In the USA, as foreigner, you have become a target just by entering the country where as a foreigner you have no rights and in Mexico there is NO FEAR

        • King Trollo

          absolute nonsense youre using official crime statistics. not a good barometer.

          ive just had an argument with a south african psychopath pretending hed been to one of the more dangerous parts of mex. and said it was safer thian his own country. if you dont know this, south africans are obsessed with being no. 1 for crime and routinely make stuff up (note: any serious analytical analyisis by experts and my own experience says mexico is more dangerous than south africa)

          look up the murders of americans in mexico vs. mexicans in the us. no comparison.

    • Henry Wilson

      No…obviously it does not, especially as a nation in compared to Mexico as a nation per capita and for that matter all of Latin America. So much for the old canard a person is always safer in a nation which outlaws private possession of firearms.

      • Steve Galat

        Your fallacy lies in confusing Normal Usual Crime with Extraordinary Crime (drug cartels) which has been ENABLED by US corruption (the fraudulent “Drug War”) seeking only billion-dollar funding for the DEA, FBI, DOJ, Coast Guard — with the US taxpayer getting nothing in return. Legalizing all drugs (as with alcohol) puts all the cartels out of business in a pen-stroke. But Congress, rotten to the core, prefers to line its pockets and sow chaos and mayhem from the Rio Grande to Patagoni

    • garth watson

      never seen a more angry bunch of fearful people

    • TioDon

      All those cities and most of the other American cities with high crime rates are, and have been, controlled by democrats.

      • Rick Drake

        Prove it.

        • TioDon

          uh, Rick, don’t you have a computer…. have your Mom show you how..

    • King Trollo

      the only thing i would add is that the cities you cite all have loose gun control. im surprised no gun nuts have come on claiming those cities have strict laws.

      thjat is all.

  • JibbierJabbier

    Actually, Honduras is the murder capital of the world. Mr. Chaffetz is sensationalizing again, playing to the rubes in his district. What a sad embarassment of a congressperson.

  • King Trollo

    re the last guy in that report: worse than syria and iraq? why is it people have this blind spot on violence in some countries and not in others? seriously.

    mexico is obviously bad for the record.

  • Barbara Smith

    I live in Mexico and am safer there than in the U.S. It is about time that people who want to talk about Mexico spend some time there so they do not sound like idiots. Mica makes me ashamed that I am a Republican.

    • Henry Wilson

      Uh….no you are not. Crime stats don’t lie and the homicide rate in Mexico is off the charts compared to that in the US, per capita. The total number of murders in each country are similar although even in that category Mexico has more; but the US has 3 times the population as does Mexico.

      You may “feel” safer in your expat walled gringo colony in Mexico than in the US, but in reality you are not from a statistical perspective. Also, if you compare violent crime in your colony with a typical walled retirement colony in the US you again are much safer living in a retirement community in the US than in your expat colony in Mexico.

      Move to Mexico for the climate, the food, the music, the culture, the scenery, etc., but certainly not because you will in reality be safer unless of course you will be moving from the slums of LA, Chicago, Washington D.C. Atlanta, Detroit, etc.

      As for you being a Republican, you probably think Boehner and McConnell and the RINOs are also true Republicans, huh? LOL!

      • Happygirl

        I don’t live in a gated gringo community, I live among Mexicans (Mayans don’t like to be called Mexicans – you want to upset a Mayan call him/her a Mexican) in a small fishing/tourist (Mexican tourist) town. Sure I lock my doors at night and during the day, but I don’t have protectors on my windows and doors, I don’t even have a dog but I feel quite safe thank you. More people die here in the Yucatan on the roads than at the hands of criminals….scooters are the worst. The only time my husband has seen a gun in private hands (the army and the police have guns) is when he’s out metal detecting in the bush with his friend and the local Mayans walk by with their rifles…they’re out hunting deer etc.(hopefully a few of the rattlesnakes too – I don’t want him getting bitten) for the super table, he’s seen the deer in the back of the pick-up truck. I feel safe here, I walk the streets at night, the local families are out and about and everything is good. Sometimes we even go into Merida, and there are concerts in the parks at night and you can walk the streets to the wee hours of the morning. So long as you aren’t engaged in illegal activities you really are safe here. The people here are wonderful (there are a few I wouldn’t recommend you doing business with – a notary and an American real estate agent are some) over all. The locals are as shocked as you about the violence in other states of Mexico. I don’t know what makes the people here so peace loving? They are certainly not rich, poverty is all around me. The Yucatan is one area that the Canadian government says is safe and I believe them – I know this from first hand experience.

        • LostCanadian

          Like Happygirl I too live in a Mexican neighborhood however in Cabo San Lucas and have done so for over 10 years. I often am puzzled over the crap I read about how unsafe it is to live in Mexico. Like her I too feel perfectly secure walking around at night but unlike Happygirl I have never seen a gun in the hands of a civilian and I don’t expect to. Yes, I suppose if I got drunk and wandered around in the back alleys at 3:00 am trying to buy drugs I would get into trouble but I would get in trouble doing that in virtually any city in North America. I just read a CNN story about the US having more mass shootings than any other country. Does that mean it is unsafe to live in the US? I don’t think so, it’s just another stupid, out of context story in the media that is there because sensationalism is what people will read and if they read it more dollars are generated through advertising.

      • garth watson

        actually most US cities are more dangerous for violent crime against foreigners than any city in Mexico……US statistics per 1000 visitors….just look it up …this congressman and whomever the border patrol guy are sure gung ho though …………actually there is a net migration back to Mexico as they found there is no reason or value to live in the USA and as Mexico cleans up the problems left by American drug war at the expense of Mexican kids caused by the USA drug addictions so as far as I am concerned the criminals are a product of USA drug abuse … .these criminals belong in the USA and no doubt they are trying to get there because the people of Mexico have had enough of the CIA and the drug lords making their fortunes selling their drugs to the USA drug addicts while innocents die in their wake and there days are numbered here….make no mistake those drug criminals from Mexico belong to you the USA drug addicted killing machine….take them in and rehabilitate them or incarcerate them on your own dime they are after all a blight caused by your “great” nation

        • King Trollo

          “actually most US cities are more dangerous for violent crime against foreigners than any city in Mexico”

          completely false lol.

          • garth watson

            so you agree with the rest of my statement I guess…I am trying to post the some insight into the facts by statistics for you but the editor has to approve it first before posting here as it is third party information ….in the meantime I recommend you visit the US State Department for your reference so that you can become informed….I look forward to your reply once you have become informed

          • King Trollo

            im already informed dude. i dont need to read your propaganda, i know more than you do already

    • MochaMike

      No No Barbara…its best they DON’T come down here, open their mouths and wallow in their own crap. Leave them to their nonsense while we stay here and enjoy the life, the people and everything in between. Ignorance is bliss someone once said…so let’s grant all those idiotas NOB eternal bliss!

  • Disrespect among commenters and personal attacks are not tolerated, and such posts are and will be moderated by Mexico News Daily staff.

  • oljw

    The core of the problem is corruption and Mexico is tragically rotten to the core with it. I would wager that if they catch and send El Chapo to prison again, no one would be surprised if he “escaped” for a third time…..and that is EXACTLY why chaos reigns.

  • Charles Dukes

    91,000 convicted criminals? I would need those numbers to be well documented before taking anything this character has to say seriously.

  • mikegre

    You ask him for facts but he is not in court and you are not a prosecutor. What he writes rings true. You can keep defending a dysfunctional country all you want but the bodies keep piling up.

    • PintorEnMexico

      If a blowhard lobs a grenade in a room, spewing anecdotes and opinions to rile up the readers and does not support them with facts, I feel no need to do anything other tell him to shut up. Who the hell cares if for now power and gas are stolen? Does anybody think it will always be so? Should we close consular offices because gas is stolen? I’d still like to hear from the reverend why he lives in MX, if he really does.

      What does “ring true” even mean? Will you follow the piper over the cliff because he rings true. Blowhards like that need to be shouted down and asked to show their facts.

      Jimmy lost his retirement dream and that’s at the core of his bigotry.

      • mikegre

        Again, Jim Jones is writing in a “comment” section and is not giving testimony in a court of law, so your demand for proof and facts is out of place. And “opinions” are welcome in this comment section. As far as “riling” up readers, it seems you are the one riled up.

        If Mexicans are ever going to fix their dysfunctional country, the first step is to admit it is dysfunctional. Trying to cover it up or make excuses for it does Mexico no good.

  • RenegadeMike Tumbeiro

    I have lived in cabo San Lucas for over 10 years now and other than the usual petty crime I feel very safe. Depends on where on lives I guess but Mexico is a big area and just like places in the US we have our problems. I have never seen or heard of anyone just walking into a workplace or public place for that matter and just start shooing people like happens in the US. US just needs better enforcement of keeping the hardcore mexican criminals out.

    • Maureen Martinez

      Are you saying there are no hard core American criminals in the U. S.?????? Mexicans aren’t the only ones…..

  • Maureen Martinez

    We’ve lived in Mexico for 28 yrs. A home on the beach. We don’t lock our doors day or night, we are in a small community of about 10,000 Americans and Canadians living on the Sea of Cortez. In the States we do live in a gated community in So. CA. and we lock our doors and windows every day and night whether we’re home or not. Parts if the Valley we live in you’ll find yhe highest income per capita in the U.S. and in other parts you’ll find farm workers, homeless and some of the poorest people in the U.S. We are 95 miles from LA and one must kniw where not to go there as well as most major cities. We’ve lived in Phoenix where people are being shot driving on freeways and Chicago, Kansas City, and yet Mexico, where we have traveled extensively is far safer and friendler. There are no illusions here ..if we are ever at the wrong place at the wrong time, something can happen, but all our years in Mexico have been outstanding.

  • Patrick

    Are there any studies on how bad the situation would be in Mexico if there was no drug usage in the United States? Is there in fact a correlation between U.S. drug usage and Mexican drug cartel activities in Mexico and in the U.S.?

  • Doral Hemm

    I have an idea. All of you Mexico haters who are living in Mexico should go back to where you came from. The ones of you who don’t live in Mexico should shut your cake holes. I live in Mexico in an open mixed community. Sure Mexico isn’t perfect, but it’s the U.S. that has more people in jail than any other country. If the U.S. is so great, why is that?

  • Edward

    Another empty-headed, over-reactive politicain trying to remain relevant and keep his job. He’s just trying to fire up his hate club. Ignore these people.

  • Juanito

    Jim Jones 2 posts below are pretty much spot on! Only signed up so I could comment on his posts.

    I have lived in (Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Mazatlan, Culiacan, Ensenada, Rosarito) Mexico for over 8 years and also traveled to many other cities, mostly by auto. I have also invested over $X million in real estate and learned how the system works or I should say used to work. Jim Jones is spot on about the real Mexico and if you are in denial of this then you have been lucky or never had an incident with crime or the police or politicians. I have seen Mexico gradually getting worst and have been lucky to get all my investment money out. It is not a country I would invest in again unless the corruption in allfacets of the life / culture is addressed and control. A lot of the people are very good people but their lives are ruined by the ruling class and the corrupt governing officials. If you come from nothing the only way you can get ahead is to become a narco, politico, cop, etc.

    If you want an experience get in a simple car accident(where you are innocent) that has some value in property damages. See how long you are that day with the police and the individual that hit you. Think about why
    you have to call your insurance company immediately, so they can send their adjuster to the scene ASAP. That is the only chance the insurer has of getting witnesses that were not involved to protect you from the cops and other driver doing a number on you.

    Why do over 90% of the crimes in Mexico go unreported? The locals know the cops are corrupt and if you are dumb enough to actually call them be ready to be extorted for their useless help or for bothering them by you calling. Useless, just look at the percentage of homicides solved or should say not solved in Mexico. I still maintain a place in Mexico but visit less and less. A local cop where I maintain a place gets paid $450 per month. Do you think he is risking his life for just $450?

    I hope Mexico can change but until the people rise up it will only continue to crater.

    Pile on deniers!

    • Cool Hand Luke

      Not denying that many of the situations exist but if you (not necessarily you I speak of) know that, then why do you continue to live in that environment that is so poisonous, throw stones and insult every Mexican in sight?
      There are other places in the world that might meet your desires, why not put an end to your misery and go there?

    • Jim Jones

      Thank you Juanito, you OBVIOUSLY really lived here, unlike the pretenders. And yes, get in a car accident here in Mexico with a local, three things are for sure, it’s their fault, they DO NOT EVER have insurance, if you don’t have insurance, you are going to jail for a very, very long time !

      It’s more Mexican Discrimination. “rich Whitey” better have it, but the National can’t afford it so are exempt. The cop will automatically assume YOU are at fault, not to mention the Mexican lying through his (or her) teeth, pulling every trick he or she has learned in Mexico.

      Let me tell you two stories that will show you the facts of living here, make that 3. A American was in a accident with a young Mexican Male, he was at fault (The Mexican) and although he lied like a dead dog, it was so obvious, the cop had to find the kid at fault.

      3 years later, at exactly 3:00 am his door was kicked in, the police drug him out of bed, took him to jail. Seems it took the family 3 years to find and payoff a judge to reverse the accident findings and find him at fault.

      The family you see, WAS NOT going to let a “GRINGO” do this to them. VIVA LA MEXICO on that one !

      Another case a young NARCO Queen speeding in her new “white on White” Chev Suburban SUV rear ended a Canadian couple while she texted on her phone, ejecting and killing the husband, the wife survived.

      FUNNY THING IS, they had JUST moved to Mexico to retire, turns out as well the young NARCO Queen had hit and killed another individual, previously. She walked scott free on both, spending not one hour in jail.

      Guess the should have looked at “Moose Jaw” vs Mexico, he’d still be alive.

      In another case a motorcycle piloted by a young male Mexican National, made a illegal left turn (from the right lane)in front of a car driven by a Canadian Man, “Mr Macho” the young Mexican was pulling a atypical Mexican maneuver seen hourly here.

      He of course hit and seriously injured the Mexican. Although he was found not at fault, the Mexican Family is suing him, this has been going on for 5 years now, and he is PROHIBITED from leaving Mexico till settled.

      Wanna know how much this has cost him legally ? It’s Mexican sponsored extortion, hoping he will just pay in the end.

      You people have NO IDEA what the law is really like here, when you tangle with a Mexican National, NO IDEA ! Why does Mexico have a law that allows the family of a dead relative, killed by an American or Canadian, to go secretly to a judge, obtain a ruling you are to pay $250,000. USD or go to jail till paid ? This is how Mexico views you, life is cheap in Mexico, very cheap, unless a non-Mexican causes it, then God help you !

      Wanna know what it was like to be black in the south in 1960, be white in Mexico in 2015 !

      • Cool Hand Luke

        Please go back to wherever. If you hate the country and hate the people that much, then leave.
        The reason you would stay is because you can’t go anywhere else and/or you are just one bitter person. I don’rt doubt either.

        • Sharon

          People will complain about a country no matter where they live. Just because a person talks about an injustice, does not mean they hate a place. What burns me up is when people who do not live here, nor have they every visited here, start telling me how dangerous Mexico is. There are areas it is best to stay away from, just like in Canada and the USA. We live in a fairly safe little town on the west coast, but there have been 2 drug related shootings recently. That does not make it dangerous here and we do not want to leave. There are injustices when it comes to traffic accidents and being stopped by the police. Some Mexicans have a perception that all gringos are rich. The Mexican contractor that was renovating our house, got a shock when we told him that he makes more money in a month than we get in pensions.

          • Jim Jones

            Thank you Sharon well said, because I am fed up with the corruption here, at all levels, the huge drain caused by the theft of public services/utilities, does not mean I hate it here or hate the Mexican People, I never said that.

            You are also spot on stating that the Mexican People ALL automatically think you are rich, they all believe (and act) as since you are rich, we can (and will) cheat you whenever possible, AND it does not matter cause you are rich. Funny thing is when it’s THEIR money, well no one on this planet pinches pennies (sorry Pesos) or is cheaper than a Mexican !

            I have met and know many VERY wealthy Mexican Nationals, the Mexican People in general DO NOT take the same attitude towards them as they do us money wise. THE DIFFERANCE ? If a contractor, worker shopkeeper or whoever cheats a wealthy Mexican, the wealthy Mexican can cause them great harm or problems, not violence no, but socially and economically, YOU CAN NOT !

            That’s how it works here.

        • Beau

          Could be a fugitive…

        • David L. Allison

          Well said. He is an angry old right wing white guy who came to Mexico to be king and discovered that he did not have the ability to do all that he dreamed of. His is just a very sad puppy.

  • Jim Jones

    Tom, I am sorry, but you did not know this fact till you “Goggled” it did you ? Well you are incorrect, YES you can own a gun INSIDE YOUR HOME THAT NEVER LEAVES IT, you must get special permission from the government, it can not be ANYTHING considered a threat to the government, pretty much limited to .22 cal, the cost is estimated at up to 10k US to get approval, you must then personally travel to Mexico City to buy your new gun from the Mexican government (actually Military). It requires massive quantities of paperwork, red tape, approvals regulations, BURACRACY etc.

    You then are given a matter of hours to get the gun back to your home, and in your home, if you move, you CAN NOT move till you have obtained permission from the government to do so.

    YOU MAY NOT transport the gun in your car or on your person, EVER ! YES you can join a “Mexican Gun Club” and if you want to bring your gun to the “range”, well you have to process weeks, if not MONTHS of paperwork to do so.

    So what is your point ? You can NOT own a “9” in Mexico, you can not walk down the street holding it sideways, you can not own a AK, AR15 Glock, you name it, you can own a “pea-Shooter”

    If you are caught on the street or with a weapon, or in your car, YOU GO TO JAIL ! If you have a single spent shell casing on you or in your car, you go to jail. If you are a foreigner in Mexico walking around with a gun, or in your car, you go to jail.

    SO YOUR POINT IS WHAT ?

    • PintorEnMexico

      Reverand Jimmy, you must really “love” the kids here.

  • Cool Hand Luke

    We invested in a project in Mexico and lost considerable money….to an American and his family of thieves.
    Granted there was corruption along the way but nevertheless it was done by a gringo family who continues to operate in the States even after the father got out of jail for same thing there.
    It can happen there as well as here – its the way the world is going.

    • Jim Jones

      Hey, I did not touch on that fact, but some of the biggest criminals operating in Mexico today are expats from the USA and Canada. More so with the latter, they have total disregard for the laws here, get in with the corrupt local officials, AND AS SUCH ARE VERY DANGEROUS !

      There are MANY totally illegal construction projects in Mexico today sponsored by expats living here.

      Let me give you an actual example, if you came home from work in Calgary or Denver and found the roof totally gone from your neighbors house, a construction crew there, then walked over and asked “hey neighbor, what’s going on here” and you get the reply “we are adding 3 more new floors to the house and going to sell condos”

      You then tell him “but Bob, this area is zoned single family homes, two stories or less, you can’t do that !” Then Bob SEZ “F-YOU MTHR FKR”

      What would you do ? You would go and call the police, call the planning office, BOB would be in jail, and it would be the end of the story.
      NO IDIOT, there is NO WAY in the US or Canada today, you could “BRIBE” your way around this, and finish the project, NO WAY !

      IN MEXICO that exact situation happens EVERY SECOND ! DESTROYING YOUR PROPERTY VALUES, AND call the city and police, you find they are already “PAID OFF”.

      AND lets add another twist, the guy doing it is a “NARCO” now go and tell him you are going to sue, complain, stop him, YOU WILL BE DEAD ! AND this is why the expat community in Mexico are cowards and cower in fear living here, because EVERY poster blasting me on this site, would be the first to call the city in Toronto or Salt Lake, AND COMPLAIN, in Mexico you would keep your mouth shut, and hide.

      NOW wanna know why Mexico SUCKS ! YOU are the problem !

      This does not happen in the US or Canada, IN FACT has never happed there, in Mexico you can have your property value destroyed in .47 milliseconds by this corrupt BULLSHIT, and know what ? There’s a very good chance it’s a CROOKED American or Canadian doing it !

      This has got to stop, GET IT ! Now wonder why I am so down on Mexico ?

      HOWEVER, where you say you invested in a project in Mexico run by an American and got burned, then say there was corruption, I am confused. BUT nonetheless let me be perfectly clear hear, NO foreigner in this country can do ANY type of real-estate development WITHOUT a national (Mexican) onboard, and lots of axle grease (money ILEGALLY paid to local officials)

      Therefore it was not totally a American who burned you, but Mexico.

      Lets also talk about why you NEVER buy a condo here. In the USA or Canada the HOA or Strata fee’s are held sacred in trust, that CAN NOT be “CORRUPTED” stolen or diverted. In MEXICO this IS NOT the case.

      It starts with the developer or builder of the project, he demands 20% of the HOA (Strata) fee’s for life. So right out of the gate, 20% of the money is forever stolen. It only starts there.

      Then a “Condo Manager” is installed at 60k to 100k USD/year. This is the developer, his family member cousin WHATEVER, then they put in a “ASSISTANT” and he is paid US $45k/yr. Then a pool keeper is hired at 60k year, but 45k of that is kicked back to the manager, then a gardener is hired, and it repeats.

      The HOA or STRATA is viewed as the personal cash cow of CROOKED MEXICANS, AND !!! they think it’s perfectly OK and normal, BECAUSE THATS HOW IT WORKS HERE !

      Then bigger issues loom on the horizon, if they sell to MEXICAN NATIONALS, they will NEVER pay their HOA Fee’s EVER ! The building is now being bled dry, there is NO MONEY for repairs/maintenance in the trust, it’s all stolen, coupled with the fact that any nationals in the building pay no dues.

      In a ACTUAL example of the fraud here in the condo business, a condo building needed painted, the bid was 160,000 Pesos, the manager told the painting contractor make the bid $600,000. Pesos and kick me back $440,000 !!! That my friend is business in Mexico, this is what I am against, but normal expected Mexican Culture, THATS HOW IT REALLY WORKS HERE !

      That’s why this is a rotting S-Hole of corruption, and the average “IDIOT” expat has no real idea. All over Mexico today, there are condos collapsing in ruin because the Hoa (Strata) is looted, there are a high percentage of nationals in the building, paying no dues.

      The Mexican People believe that paying dues for a condo, is paying rent for something they already own. YET they and their HUGE bloated extended families use and demand ALL the services of the building, for example the pool and common areas.

      ANYONE who says this is not 100% accurate, I am calling you out right now as a LIAR !

      oH and sources please ? Ya sure “GOOGLE” it there is a Mexican “HOA/CONDO” lawyer on the Baja, who has a website TOTALLY dedicated to why the Mexican People will not pay their HOA dues, he goes into great detail about it, if you GOOGLE you can find it.

      And it says and I quote “the Mexican People view condo HOA fee’s as Americans trying to enforce THEIR laws and ways of doing things on Mexico”

      They are in fact to stupid to realize, how are the operating expenses and maintenance for the property paid, they believe, WHEN THEY BOUGHT THEIR UNIT !

      As well there is the story of a condo assc DESTROYED by the national owners not paying dues, AND I’d be happy to upload photos of condo buildings in total ruin in Mexico, because there is no strata (HOA) funds for repairs and maintenance. Listen to your crooked realtor on this one who says “that guy is full of shit, well get it in writing, all the people will pay dues, the money will not be stolen, there will be no kickbacks for any work ever on the building, and the staff will not be overloaded with overpaid Mexicans, who never show up to get a paycheck”

      You have been warned !

      • Cool Hand Luke

        We have a process going through the courts in Mexico so does that relieve us of the “Coward” title you put on everyone.
        We have used Mexican government resources once before and were successful in winning on another matter.
        Glad to know you appear to hate everyone or angry with every one at the very least!
        Almost reassuring!

  • Denis Larsen

    I live in the Yucatan (not Merida or any expat community) so my take on much of what has been written feels as if you all were talking about a different country. One of our favorite expat games here is guessing how many full-time expats of all nationalities live here. The number varies from under 20 to perhaps, 40 if you count all nationalities other than Central Americans. I had breakfast with an expat this morning but I can go days without running into one on the street. New information about the missing 43 students suggest that one of the buses they comandeered to drive to Mexico City to support a rally was actually full of either drugs or money. That is a much more reasonable motive than the wife of the mayor not wanting her project interrupted by the students. I have lived in the Yucatan for about 9 years and before that in Quintana Roo for about three and have never felt the threat that I have experienced in NYC or Paterson, NJ or Chicago. There are parts of Mexico that I choose not to visit… just as there are parts of the USA I choose not to visit. When I first moved here I sent a photo of my new house to a friend. The photo showed decorative window bars. My friend asked why I was moving to such a dangerour area that window bars were required. He lives with multiple deadbolt locks, ADT and a large dog. When I lived in the US, my house was burgled three times. Has not happened here. Life here is tranquil. Life in the USA was not tranquil.

    • Birdlady

      Nice post, Denis! We will be your neighbors soon and will up the expat number game by 2! 🙂

      • Denis Larsen

        Looking forward to your arrival.

    • Sharon

      We also have had friends ask about the bars on the windows, cheaper than a security system and they are a cultural thing, every store, office and home has them, so why not? It does give you peace of mind when you are not home, in Canada people’s houses are broken into all the time and alarm systems are not a guarantee that you will not have a break in. No one ever messes with our house, we are right in the middle of town, near a little store and across from the ambulance station. During Semana Sante, we hire a guard out front to prevent having our wall used as a urinal, other than that no troubles.

      • David L. Allison

        Our house on Capitol Hill in DC was typical in having protectores on every window on both floors and on most doors.

  • Poncho

    “The most violent, brutal, and lawless place on the planet right now may not actually be half a world away in the Middle East, but right next door in Mexico.” Wow. I know Mexico isn’t a safe country, but Jesus Christ. That is such a massive exaggeration. I take public transport every day, I travel and I’ve been to 5 different states with no problems. Two of which are considered dangerous by some.

    • King Trollo

      agreed. worse than syria? sure!

      iraqs easily worse than mex., nevermind syria

  • oljw

    Yeah – there is no corruption. You’re right, I mean it’s not like famous criminals don’t escape from Maximum security….twice. LMAO

    Name me a single one from the US who escaped once via corruption.

    • Oneil Mcgean

      Corruption comes in all forms. Seducing a women guard with paintings and false promises. 2 excaped and thankfully one is dead and the other in back behind bars. Thats not ONE but TWO.

      • oljw

        Nice try but that doesn’t fly.

        Comparing a KNOWN celebrity outlaw like El Chapo who was ENTIRELY high-profile inmate whom everyone was aware of to two unknown criminals is the furthest thing from an apples-to-apples comparison.

        First of all, there were eyes on El Chapo all the time for good reason given his resources and reputation. These two were unknown to basically everyone. El Chapo relies on corruption from the highest level, these two took advantage of a sad/lonely lady.

        El Chapo was also in Maximum Security because he has ESCAPED FROM MAXIMUM SECURITY BEFORE and was under constant video surveillance. These guys were just low-level scumbags in general population and no body was watching them 24×7.

        And El Chapo, again, used corruption at the highest levels to get out, these guys were just lucky…El Chapo is back running a multi-billion dollar drug empire bent on murder and intimidation to rule with an iron fist, one of the others is dead and the other captured as they lacked the resources to really have any success if they even managed to get out.

        Are you seriously trying to tell me that in this case corruption in theses two cases are equal?

        • Oneil Mcgean

          My comment was based on CORRUPTION, not celebrity status. ” two convicted murderers escaped from the maximum-security Clinton Correctional” … They spent months planning the escape. Maybe you should read my orginal first sentence. “Corruption comes in all forms” If you hate Mexico, best you stay out of Sinaloa.

          • oljw

            I am just pointing out that systemic corruption of the entire system (which is part of the El Chapo escape x2) and high ranking officials is rather different than corruption of one old lady.

            And please identify where I said I hated Mexico.

  • oljw

    Garbage… Safer than the likes of Montana my Gringo arse.

  • Disqus

    Wow, the lack of knowledge and education displayed by this mr. Mica and his border control friend are astonishing. ‘Publicity horny’ must be the right definition behind the stupidity displayed in the comments about the security situation in Mexico. In the last three years I witnessed, from close by, two shootings and one near stabbing on the streets of NYC, called one of the safest cities in the USA!! I live in Mexico for 13 years and never witnessed any street violence! Never saw dead bodies laying around on the sidewalks, as some disgusting and ignorant individuals try to make people believe and, by doing this, try to achieve political gain. Or is the old song of fearmongering Americans and try to persuade them to spend their holidays in Florida in play again. Yes there are places in Mexico that may be considered unsafe, just like those multiple cities and city neighborhoods in the USA are. Walking and even driving around in cities and on highways in the USA always make me think about the very high possibility of people carrying and using guns at their discretion, or about the glove compartment contents in the car next to me………. May be it’s best to advise the stupids and ignorants to study the statistics and shut up about the security or lack thereof in Mexico.

    • Steve Fye

      I don’t know if you’ve ever actually been to Mexico and I don’t claim to have seen any violence. But the police in Mexico are very corrupt. There are road blocks where they extort money out of people and steal their belongings. If you don’t know that then I dare you to drive your own personal vehicle down into Mexico and see what I’m talking about. If it’s a nice vehicle, you may be taking a bus or plane back. Car rental companies want extra insurance if you plan to drive into Mexico and it’s not because of accidents.

      • iberoguy01 .

        And the police is not corrupt in the good Old USA? Here they are just more sophisticated. I also have been residing in Mexico and I concur with Oneil Mcgean. it fumes me the fear mongering coming from elected official to deter tourism from Mexico. All of the violence is among drug cartel on the USA-Mexico border due to the thirst of drugs coming from the USA. Is inconceivable to emit a travel advisory to cities in MX that are 200+ miles away from the “action”. Chicago must be on a travel advisory list in Milwaukee; NYC must be on a travel advisory in Baltimore; Miami must be on a travel advisory in Orlando and Tampa. Get my point?

        • Chuck Hart

          You forgot Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, St. Louis and Washington, D,C. Sure there are plenty more that could be included.

          • David L. Allison

            Hey don’t forget Baltimore.,

        • King Trollo

          so chicago with nearly 10 million people and 600 murders must have a travel advisory?

          mexico city (hardly mex.’ most dangerous place) had *2,500* murders last year (conservative figures) with 2/2.5 times chicagos population.

          have you any idea how small 600 murders is by mexican levels? the reason you hear about chicago is because they report every little thing that goes on there, its not becaus its that bad

      • Alfred Moniot

        You are FOS!

      • Rick Drake

        Made the journey at least 8 times, by car, with my belongings, and never a problem, except in the USA. You have absolutely no idea what you’re talking about!

        • Sharon

          We have never had any problems driving to Sonora, but a few friends who have gone further south have had issues. I think it depends on you and your attitude, I speak enough Spanish to get by and would hope that that would help in any situation. At the border, if we are stopped it is very short and so far we have never been taken apart and searched. Next year we are due to apply for our Permanente visa and have to import our car, which means getting Mexican plates, so don’t expect to be stopped by those road blocks, but do expect more hassles from border crossings.

        • Steve Fye

          You keep doing smart guy. You’ll find out.

          • Rick Drake

            What I’ve found is that there are people like you, afraid of their own shadow, and then there are men.

          • Steve Fye

            Yea, men like you walking down the road with their pockets turned inside out. You’ve been hanging out in Acapulco too long, you don’t know s–t.

      • Blanca Julia Garza Araujo

        Absolutely no idea what you are talking about!

      • Chuck Hart

        You’re just another one of the misinformed idiots. I have lived here for over 4 years, drive a very nice SUV, am friends with tons of the locals as well as expats. The police in my area are friendly, helpful and appreciate a smile and a wave when driving by. No one I know has ever experienced what you described, and many of my expat friends have lived here for 20 to 30 years or more.

      • capn jon

        There is no corruption by the police in the U.S.. just ask the people who have had their vehicles and other properties seized by Oklahoma, Mississippi and other states in the USA. The money goes to stuff pockets and subsidize police and state budgets. To target Mexico as so morally corrupt and the US as the crime free utopia is beyond ignorance and extremely naive. I have travelled all of Mexico by car, motorhome, and sea and have had less problems than in my travels in the US. I have driven through all states in Mexico with the exception of the Yucatan and have never had measurable problems. Wherever you travel do so with respect and consideration for the people and the laws and regulations and you will most likely have no problems. Judging by much of the rantings found on the pages within there would appear to be numerous folks who are unable or unwilling to do just that.

        • Steve Fye

          You’ve just been lucky. Go to Puerto Vallarta or La Manzanilla and search and you will find.

      • David L. Allison

        Horse pucky, Steve. We have driven all over Mexico and never been threatened by the police or military. We have never had to pay a bribe and, till we sold our car, never had any problem like you describe. I do believe you are making it all up or relying on the stories from right wing radio and tv stations.

        • Steve Fye

          No, me and a friend of mine were stopped once north of La Manzanilla and they wanted money. They said if we didn’t give them $500 they were going to tear our car apart looking for drugs. We don’t do drugs of any kind so we said we would rather go in town and see the judge. Before it was over with we had them down to $50 and my shirt(one of them liked). I hope you run into these cops some day. You deserve it for calling me a liar. Karma has your name David Allison.

    • Sharon

      I feel safer here knowing that not every idiot is carrying a gun. We were driving near Tucson, a middle aged man in a van ran us off the road so he could get between us and a semi in front of him. When we caught up to him to get his plate number, so we could report him to the police, he pointed a gun at us, so we veered off a ramp. The police did absolutely nothing about it. That would not happen here, they will just smash into you and demand money on the spot. NEVER EVER GIVE MONEY directly to a person or a cop in Mexico. Let your insurance handle it and if you are stopped demand to see the Hefe. Learn a little of the language if you are visiting and if you are living here, it is a must. Many people we know think they don’t need to learn Spanish – UNTIL they have an issue with the law and then they don’t even know how to ask for an interpreter. I have been called to help friends in all sorts of situations.

      • Jim Jones

        The problem here is every idiot IS carrying a gun, and it is not law abiding hard working people trying to protect their person and property, as 99% NOB of the border who MIGHT be packing, BUT CRIMINALS ! HELL bent on taking your property.

        I would have to disagree, I’m sorry but you obviously DID NOT get and report the plate number, did you ? (because you say the police did nothing, the real interpretation is they could find the guy) I can promise you your call had a dispatch of 20 units on the streets in seconds, searching for the guy.

        Pull a gun on someone in the USA ANYWHERE, you better have a damn good reason, because if not, and it is reported, you go to jail, and are convicted of a Class A Felony !

        Call the police in Mexico, tell them someone pulled a gun on you and (After they stop laughing) don’t hold your breath waiting for them to show. You will turn 7 shades of purple.

        City police in the Mexican City where we live “Robbed” our two guests at 3:00 am, AT GUNPOINT. They were out clubbing, (which we advised them NOT to do, this is why we did not go) They came out of club, hit the curb (intoxicated) to find 2 city police who told them “YOU HAVE DRUGAS” they said no, and it was “bitches get up against the truck and empty all your pockets, while one held a generously supplied US M16 full auto assault rifle against her head, they emptied all their pockets and purses, told to keep their head and eyes down while it was all gone through, the police put it all back and told them to leave.

        When was the last time this happened to you in the USA or Canada, NEVER ! You have never had a full auto full military m16 pointed and 3/8” in your skull in the US, and if you have, I’d say your a narco who deserved it, NOT an innocent tourist!

        Hailing a cab, they were taken back to Mi Casa, got out to pay, only one issue, NO MONEY ! The police had stolen ALL their money. The incident was reported to the US Consulate Hermosillo.

        That same year another guest of ours was robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight, (right in the heart of the most popular tourist area) the police were called (after a Mexican National came to his aid and struck the guy in the back of the head with a tire iron) yes there are very good people here who will help you, did I ever say there were not ?

        IMAGINE our surprise when the next day, we run into the same guy and he pulls a gun and threatens all of us ???

        Why was he not doing 20 to life as he would in the USA or Canada ? IN FACT why was he on the streets at all 12 hours later with a gun no less ? This would not happen in you guessed it, the USA.

        The police were called, the guy arrested (again) and never seen again, there can be justice here.

        The reason he was on the street is simple, there was no money in it, lets say the situation was reversed, you as a “RICH GRINGO OR GA” would be a perfect target for “MORDIDA”. By the way it’s eL Jeffe, literally “the boss”.

        • Cool Hand Luke

          So why are you still here?
          You’ve supplied us with plenty of your reasons why we shouldn’t be but not one as to why you still are?

        • David L. Allison

          Shut up. Go home. Stop whining. Volunteer for the Trump “hate a Hispanic” campaign. You would be a solid leader.

    • King Trollo

      *yawn*

      ive just had a duscussion with some south african weirdo pretending hed just been to mexico (to make his country look more dangerous than it is).

  • Oneil Mcgean

    The most violent, brutal, and lawless place on the planet right now may not actually be half a world away in the Middle East, but right in your own backyard USA Mr. Mica. He is a loser looking to make a name for himself.

  • It’s been happening for years !

  • Merle G. Wright

    This kind of ‘crap’ out of the mouths of elected officials hurts the American expats that choose to live in Mexico or other countries. Please tell them to Stop.

  • iberoguy01 .

    If the USA stop demanding drugs and continue with the failed policy of war on drug, we’ll not be having this problem. Legalized drugs and the cartel problem will stop given the taxes that they will have to pay cutting into their profit. But, I have a feeling that he US government is profiting at this time with such a policy.

    • W. Jones Jordan

      I quite agree, but American drug laws to not profit the government directly. The protect the pharmaceutical industry by outlawing natural substances that would compete with synthetic drugs, and that industry is one of the heaviest contributors to both political parties.

  • Alfred Moniot

    The USA and Europe are out of control!
    retired expatriate (12 + years in Conde Nast’s 2013 “World’s Best City”) MD: NBME; ABIM; ABNM; ABR w/spec comp NR

  • Rick Drake

    This Republican is a complete idiot, like most of them! I wonder if he ever looks at the violence in America perpetrated by American citizens.

  • Sharon

    I say if people are too scared to come here – some places in Canada and the USA are not safe and some places in Europe are not safe. Meantime you could get killed driving down the street in your neighbourhood. If you think the world is dangerous then please do not come here, we don’t want you.

  • Cool Hand Luke

    Ok, Jim Jones you’ve ranted and raved against Mexicans, and now Americans, Canadians, and the whole lot but you have failed to answer the question asked of you several times:
    Why do you still live in Mexico if it’s that bad?

    • Jim Jones

      You obviously DID not read my posts, it is easy to buy into Mexico, but costly to buy your way out, and facts about Mexico are not rants or hate. Telling facts about Americans and Canadians committing crimes here, is not a rant YOU IDIOT, and you are hateful idiot said yourself, you were ripped off by Americans, not Mexicans in Mexico, did you not ? In fact nearly everyone on this site has ranted and raved about America, Americans and how great it is here, and how bad it is there, better read my latest posts about buying property here.

      AND you better ID yourself as a realtor selling property here, or having business interests here, you are not a legit retiree here, in fact have not said you even live here. I have answered all questions asked, few of you have answered any I have asked or posed.

      Mexico is corrupt, and in fact so much so it ceased to function as a real country decades ago. The average “gringo” property in Mexico takes 5-7 years to sell, there are condo projects all over Mexico, that in fact 15 YEARS after completion are only 30% sold !

      Who’s died and made you the sponsor of Mexico ? What is your interest ? I promise you for every hour you’ve spent here I’ve spent decades. I now believe you are another criminal expat here violating the laws of Mexico.

      Like Granma used to say, sometimes the truth can hurt more than a lie, by the reaction of most of you, you want the facts concealed, and false claims and data to prevail.

      In fact if 10% of what really happens here were exposed to the world, no one would come here.

      • Cool Hand Luke

        Actually, I have read them but they are the same rhetoric in each and every one however it sounds like you went off your meds on this one.
        So.
        When will you answer the question?
        Why are you still in Mexico if its that bad?

        • Jim Jones

          I have, so answer mine, you are saying it is Ok for Americans or Canadians to move here and develop violating the laws of Mexico ? Yes or No

          You are saying there is no problem with 50% of the refined petroleum in Mexico (Gas y Diesel) being STOLEN while still in the hands of the Mexican Government, to the tune of 1 BILLION USD/YEAR !!! Yes or No

          (by the way here, who pays for it?)

          Are you saying the theft of at least 25% of all generated power in Mexico is OK ? Yes or No

          I have won the debate here hands down and will close with 3 things that have forever destroyed Mexico in the eyes of the world, from which this corrupt country will never recover,

          To make it easy on you I will even list them in the order of occurrence, with added personal factual comments;

          1) 43 dead students, killed by the government, than one month later the insensitive government of Mexico had DONE NOTHING ! It was only after world pressure, world court intervention, human rights groups demands that Mexico capitulated, and let us not forget the Mexican Minister in charge of the mess he created, saying “I am sick of this, I will answer no more questions”

          REMEMBER when you did it, how often do you get to investigate your own crime, and what’s your use to solve it ?

          2) The 3. something BILLION DOLLAR, that’s right well over 3 Billion USD High Speed Rail Deal with China to build and install a high speed rail system here in Mexico.

          Sounds good to me, so what’s the problem ? It was discovered the “DEAL” included HUNDREDS of Millions in USD “Kickbacks” if not 1 Billion USD to the president of Mexico and his appointed cronies.

          On top of this the presidents wife was to receive title to a brand new custom 7 Million USD Dollar Mansion. Built by the Chinese.

          The deal was stopped cold when the rampant fraud and kickbacks were discovered and exposed. To bad for China, they had already built and “Gifted” the mansion. Under pressure from the world the president has said they will never live there and put it up for sale.

          Had this gone through, it would have been the largest case of taxpayer fraud and theft by any government in world history.

          Stupid Mexicans, he did not say he was going to give the 7 Mil from the sale to a US Sponsored Mexican Charity, he’s going to keep it ! Of Course ! Personally I love it, anyone who can steal 7 Mil USD from China, and get away with it, ya GOTTA luv it !

          3) come here ya know this one, the RELEASE of eL Chapo from custody by the Mexican Government, notice I say release. This was the last straw that destroyed any remaining credibility of the government in Mexico.

          Mexico has got world credibility problems it can never escape.

          VIVA LA MEXICO !!!

          • Blanca Julia Garza Araujo

            Really, I mean Really!! Wow, what an IDIOT! Why don’t you get the hell out of my country? Stupid Mexicans??? what do you really know…. and no, you can leave and sell your property from wherever you are. I worked in real estate and you have a lot of things wrong. Jim Jones, why are you still here???

          • Cool Hand Luke

            I must agree with you, Blanca.
            While he is accurate on some points, his racist, hate filled postings do not explain why he is still here.
            The only thing I can think of and I say with respect to him (with the little I have left for him) is he is a sad, pathetic person who loathes everything, everyone and must live a very lonely existence and spends hours demeaning anything and anyone.
            He certainly has issues and I will leave it at that what kind but I will continue to do what I did for him earlier today – pray for him.
            What he forgets, regardless of how long he has lived here, (and according to his posts he must be very, very old) he is still a guest of the Mexican people but the door swings both ways however I still can’t find or get the answer from him:
            So Jimmy, why are you still in Mexico if its so bad?
            Please just answer that ONE question. Thank you.

          • Blanca Julia Garza Araujo

            Hello,

            Thank you for your reply. It helped me feel better. Sometimes it is just so unnerving to read comments about Mexico that are so full of hate. 🙁

            Thank you once again,

            *Ms. Julia Garza*

          • David L. Allison

            Jim: your overpriced home is what you might call “sunk costs”. Please go home. Your rants are disgusting. Take your losses and go. Your hatred is typical of right wing politicians and angry old white men who are terrified that the young, minority and female voters are taking over control of the United States. Please go home. Go home and buy all the guns you want. Move to Texas if you like or, if you have the guts that I doubt you do, move to Chicago or Baltimore or LA. Get shot in a drive-by. Pay the exorbitant rates for electricity, real estate, LNG or delivered to your mansion heating fuels. You are not home here in Mexico. You are a stranger living in a strange land. Go home.
            Even though many of the attacks on Mexico, the Mexican government and many of the worst capitalist thieves and people driven into poverty by NAFTA and the US drug war, who exploit the national oil and energy systems may be at least partially true, that does not warrant your Ted Cruz/Donald Trump viciousness that you spew all over this comment section. Go home. Take your losses. Live like a king on your $4000/month that you have been ungraciously dumping into the Mexican economy for too long.
            We could take a vote among all of the expats living in Mexico full time or part time, those with Residente Temporal or Residente Permanente green cards on whether you are a bigoted fraud who should be deported or whether you should be allowed to take anything made in Mexico with you when you go home. Most, I am confident, would vote for quick and permanent deportation and seizure by the government of all of your assets and properties for violation the prohibition against foreigners from getting involved in Mexican politics as you have been doing here and, I imagine, wherever you injudiciously built your US mansion in Mexico..

          • David L. Allison

            Go home. Take your hate and anger with you. Donald Trump is calling and Ted Cruz wants to recruit you for his campaign of ignorance and hate.

      • David L. Allison

        Go home & take your hate and mean spirit with you.

      • MISTER

        BEST YOU GO BACK AND LIVE WHERE YOU CAME FROM JIM JONES
        THERE ARE A MILLION PEOPLE FROM NORTH OF THE BORDER
        LIVING IN MEXICO VERY CONTENT

  • Mexicanbeachbum Robin

    Mr Mica should have done his homework and not guess the number of Consulates. (He “estimates” at 9..there are more) He should KNOW that there are Mexicans that worked in the U.S., legally, and paid into Social Security and now they are coming of qualifying age, are required to visit in person, a Mexican Consulate to apply for their Security. If he gets his way, these people, some are not allowed back into the U.S. (they already paid their dues but not allowed back in) since they can’t travel to the U.S. to visit the Social Security offices, they are screwed from their right to apply. I know someone right now going through this, hope he can get his application in before they close the consulates, but that should take an “act of congress” and not one guy calling the shots.

  • William Michael Lowe

    I live full time in Mexico. Though I believe some of the laws are quite different than what I am used to, I respect them because this is their country and their traditions. I am a guest. As far as criminal activities, yes it happens and the likes of CNN love to elaborate on them all. However, when I read of the murders in cities such as Chicago or Toronto, I feel much safer here than there. I believe if one stays uninvolved with criminal activities or connections with those who are involved, Mexico is as safe as the United States. I firmly believe there is an agenda in Both Canada and the United States to dissuade tourism in Mexico in order to keep the money flowing closer to home. Billions are being lost to Mexico each year and that effects places such as Florida, California and Texas, in fact the entire American/Canadian economy. Who cares how long it takes to sell a home in Mexico? I don’t plan on leaving!

    • garth watson

      agreed

    • David L. Allison

      More murders in Chicago the past week-end than in the past six months in Merida, Yucatan.

    • cruz_ctrl

      You group Toronto with Chicago?!? you need a reality check… Toronto gun deaths in 2015: 27… Chicago has more than that every month. (446 shot and killed in 2015)

  • I have lived in Mexico for 30 years, originally from the US. I have dual citizenship and am a licensed Mexican attorney. Most foreigners that have legal problems in Mexico usually in violation of the law. They come to Mexico and they do not obey immigration law, tax laws, employment laws, and then cry because they have problems. I have seen US nationals invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in projects with a handshake and no legal protection, something they would not do in the US. Then cry when something goes wrong and they have no legal protection, no legal standing (often they are illegally residing or working in the country), no contracts.

  • King Trollo

    thats a propaganda site and known to be allied to the tourist industry. it has no validity w2hatsoever.

  • David L. Allison

    Mica is a Florida Republican slut who is pimping for the Florida tourism and housing industry. They, and he, see every dollar and every tourist or retiree coming to Mexico to be a loss to their soon to be flooded ongoing real estate and Mickey Mouse entertainment scam.

  • Patricia Green

    So these people want to close the American consulates because Mexico is such a dangerous and violent place, but are more than willing to send young children back there after they have crossed the border seeking safety. How hypocritical (or “Christian ” or just plain lying racists, take your pick).

  • SeaHawk68

    I live in Mexico and I am an American and I travel to and from to the American Consulate in Hermosillo and it is perfectly safe. I think this site is a tool against the nation of Mexico. In the city of in the USA where I live part time, there are much more robberies per 100,000 than my home in Mexico. Strange that the international real estate companies which have taken over the real estate industry in Mexico are courting wealthy Americans to move to Mexico.

  • cruz_ctrl

    Florida is a lot more dangerous than Mexico when it comes to street crime…

  • garth watson

    these people are total idiots and really have their head up their ass…….especially Chaffetz thinking this is worse than the middle east….has he ever been out of his own neighborhood….WTF why are articles like this published…only the opinion of idiots…tabloid news

  • cygnet2

    Sadly, one of the commentors on this article has gone missing in Mazatlan, Mexico. Please say a prayer that Oneil Mcgean will be found safe and sound. http://cafenegroportal.com/2016/10/27/reportan-desaparicion-de-estadounidense-en-mazatlan/

  • Hailey Mannering

    Closing the US Consulate in Merida for security reasons would be idiotic ! I know of no major US city as safe as Merida. PS: Much of the violence in Mexico stems from the US wanting an endless “War on Drugs”. If they are concerned about safety, they should stop financing the cartels and legalize at least marijuana.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES

THE MND POLL

What do you think?

THE STORY: EPN’s approval rating plunges to just 12%

Mexico News Daily
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT