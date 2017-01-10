Cold front No. 21 leaves 4 people dead

A mass of polar air being delivered by cold front No. 21 continues to deliver cool temperatures, rain and wind in much of Mexico today.

But the worst appears to be over after rivers overflowed their banks in Tabasco and Chiapas, leaving one person dead, and strong winds and heavy rain swept across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, killing three more, over the weekend.

Four rivers overflowed in Tabasco and Chiapas where 1,000 people were affected by flooding. The Army was called in to assist residents of the Tabasco municipality of Teapa, whose access to the city of Villahermosa was cut by flooding.

In the isthmus region of Oaxaca winds reached hurricane strength, gusting to 201 km/h, bringing down trees, cutting electricity and telephone services and ripping laminate roofs from houses and schools.

Winds began Saturday morning and continued through until early Sunday morning. At least six tractor-trailers were reported to have overturned on the La Ventosa-La Venta highway due to the strong gusts.

Strong but weaker winds were in the forecast again today for the isthmus with gusts up to 60 km/h and rain, sometimes heavy, in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Temperatures below 5 C were forecast for mountain areas of Chihuahua, Durango and the State of México.

Source: El Universal (sp), Televisa (sp), Star Media (sp)

