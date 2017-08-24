Colombian gangsters operate in 24 states

A Colombian gang based in Mexico City and the state of México is involved in criminal activities in 24 states, alarming state and federal authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 1,800 foreigners have links to the gang that is allegedly protected by criminal groups including the Tláhuac Cartel and La Unión de Tepito as well as members of different police forces.

A report from the Secretary of the Interior (Segob) and the National Immigration Institute (INM) — a copy of which was obtained by the newspaper Milenio — indicates that the gang’s main activity is usury: offering loans with illegally high interest rates.

It is believed that the gang uses the predatory lending practice as a means of money laundering.

In addition, the Colombians have links to other crime groups dedicated to drug trafficking, extortion, theft, murders and kidnappings.

The report names Ángela Adriana Alzate Ayala as the leader of the moneylending organization that operates under a hierarchical structure.

The group offers 20-day loans to workers and small businesses that accrue interest at a daily rate of 20%. If repayments are not made on time, threats, theft or physical aggression follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities also discovered that some police units extort money from gang members in exchange for not detaining them and give them special codes to show if they are arrested.

An INM investigation revealed that an organization headed by “the Carmona brothers” protects the Colombians and even helps them formalize their immigration status in Mexico. The group includes police and immigration officers at both the Mexico City airport and INM offices and a group of armed ex-police officers that is at the service of Ángela Alzate.

An operation targeting the gang has been under way since 2015 when authorities first became aware of it and has resulted in the arrest of 147 foreigners and the deportation of 135 moneylenders.

Still, authorities have not managed to halt their activity and despite the death of the Tláhuac Cartel leader known as “El Ojos” (The Eyes) last month, the gang still allegedly enjoys the cartel’s protection.

While the gang is most active in several boroughs of Mexico City and surrounding municipalities of the state of México, authorities have also detected its presence in 22 other states, primarily in the central and southern parts of the country but also in Baja California.

The Segob/ INM report was given priority at the latest meeting of the Security Commission of the National Conference of Governors (CONAGO).

Source: Milenio (sp)