Congress approves reconstruction debt

Oaxaca will borrow up to 1.2 billion pesos for earthquake rebuilding

The Oaxaca state Congress has approved debt of up to 1.2 billion pesos (US $66 million) for reconstruction in the aftermath of the September 7 and 23 earthquakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The borrowing will benefit over 70,000 families in 390 of the state’s 570 municipalities, especially in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region, located close to the epicenters of both quakes and where all 41 municipalities reported some kind of damage.

The proposal got the green light from all parties except the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), whose legislators felt that the debt application filed by Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa was “unclear,” as was the total number of victims and affected towns.

A damage census has revealed that of the 70,477 homes that sustained earthquake damage, 35,084 were partially damaged and habitable, 21,041 were partially damaged and uninhabitable and 14,352 were a total loss.

The borrowed money will be used for health care, repairing highways and bridges and agricultural irrigation systems, food aid, drinking water and the reconstruction of homes.

Just as the state was acquiring debt, the federal government was authorizing 90 million pesos (almost $5 million) in aid.

The Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock, Rural Development, Fisheries and Food said 40 million pesos of those funds will be invested in reactivating the fishing industry in the Isthmus region of the state.

The other 50 million will launch a temporary employment program through which road repairs will be carried out by local residents who will be employed by the federation, said the Secretariat of Communications and Transportation.

Oaxaca has seen damage from three earthquakes this month, measuring 8.2, 7.1 and 6.1 on September 7, 19 and 23, respectively.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)