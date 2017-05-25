Conjoined twins. Conjoined or Siamese twins.
Conjoined twins aborted in Oaxaca

17-week-old babies shared thorax, heart and lungs

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, May 25, 2017

The pregnancy of a young mother with conjoined twins — also known as Siamese twins — was terminated last week in Oaxaca.

State health officials confirmed that the 17-week-old fetus with two heads was aborted about 10 days ago in the Dr. Aurelio Valdivieso general hospital in Oaxaca city.

The hospital’s head of obstetrics and gynecology said the twins shared both thorax and heart and their survival would have been doubtful.

The abortion was carried out after the 20-year-old mother and the baby’s father gave their approval, said Dr. Carlos Castellanos Torres, who described such cases as extraordinary, appearing only once in every 150,000 to 200,000 births.

“The babies were not viable, they could not have survived outside the womb. They weighed 350 grams and shared a single thorax, heart, the same lungs, and there were some additional structural complications at the cardiac level,” the doctor said.

“It was most likely they would have died at birth.”

It was the fourth pregnancy for the twins’ mother, who gave birth to three sons without any complications.

Source: El Universal (sp)

  • Pat

    20 year old mom with three other children? Don’t they have any alternative recreation in Oaxaca

    • gtodon

      This mother and her family have just suffered a horrible tragedy, and your impulse is to criticize her choice of “recreation”? What a sad person you are.

      • Pat

        Not sad, just pragmatic.

