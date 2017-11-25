Security commissioner speaks at Tabasco conference. Security commissioner speaks at Tabasco conference.
News

Constitution is not on law’s side, Sales says

It discriminates against Mexico's security apparatus, commissioner warns

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, November 25, 2017

The Mexican constitution discriminates against the police and other elements of the country’s security apparatus, National Security Commissioner Renato Sales said yesterday at a police conference in the Gulf state of Tabasco.

“We’re going through an insecurity [and] democracy crisis and it’s the police who must confront it but we scorn the police with the constitution,” Sales told police and military officers in the state capital Villahermosa.

“There is not a single constitution in the world that scorns its prosecutors, its police and expert witnesses, not a single one, only Mexico,” he added.

The constitution doesn’t promote respect for those who work in the provision of justice or protect them legally, Sales argued.

Criminal prosecution is also low, with a recent study rating Mexico as the worst country in Latin America for impunity.

Sales pointed to a section of article 123 as being particularly discriminatory because it prevents the reinstatement of a dismissed police officer even if he or she is subsequently found to be innocent of the wrongdoing of which they were accused.

Sales also proposed getting rid of polygraph tests as a means of evaluating officers’ trustworthiness, saying they are unreliable and comparable to “inquisitorial chairs.”

He also likened mandatory police confidence tests — in which polygraph tests are often a key component —  to hanging the sword of Damocles over officers’ heads every two years.

“There’s no test more subjective than the polygraph. And suddenly, the police officer who they say made the needle jump . . . asks, ‘Why do I have to go?’ [and] they respond, ‘It’s confidential,’” Sales said.

Moreover, the security commissioner proposed creating a degree in police science to raise the esteem in which the profession is held. He also argued that a complete review and reconsideration of the police recruitment and evaluation model is required in order to ensure that the nation’s forces are equipped to respond to future challenges.

The current year looks almost certain to become Mexico’s most violent on record, with homicide numbers in October the highest ever recorded, according to the National Public Security System, beating the previous record set just four months earlier in June.

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Jeff Swanson

    I call BULL SHIT! The police are THE PROBLEM IN MEXICO, MOST all LEA’s use polygraphs, THE US CIA uses polygraphs, 85% of the police in Mexico can’t [pass the test he speaks of to insure they are not corrupt, yea lets just throw that out the window!

  • The US has he opposite problem. The police receive so much protection that they execute citizens in the street (mostly people of color) without consequence. Sure there’s a grand jury inquiry, but charges are never filed. So after their paid vacation, they are reinstated and some are offered book deals to tell their story. I would rather a government err on the side of protecting the people rather than protecting the police.

    • One way to make Mexico less violent is to legalize drugs in a manner similar to Portugal. Sell it in designated stores, impose age limits, and tax it. Legalization takes the money out of drugs. Plus expel US military and police officials in Mexico who are helping with the “War on Drugs.” Militarizing the opposition to drugs has only poured gasoline on the fire of violence.

    • Article 123 is hugely important for the working people of Mexico. This article is trying to use the current situation of violence as a cover for a power grab of rights away from los pueblos and for los ricos.

