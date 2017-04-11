Construction accident kills seven in CDMX

At least seven people were killed and 10 injured after a parking garage that was under construction collapsed yesterday in Mexico City.

A Civil Protection official said three storeys collapsed in the partially-built structure, part of the Olivar de los Padres shopping center complex in the Álvaro Obregón borough.

Fausto Lugo García said a preliminary investigation indicated that a flawed construction process triggered the accident in which a 100-square-meter concrete slab collapsed, and that the firm responsible — three construction companies are currently working on the site — will be penalized.

Lugo said workers had been attempting to place a heavy concrete beam when it struck a pillar, causing the collapse.

He said all the paperwork and permits needed by the project had been properly filed before borough officials and the state’s Urban Development and Housing Secretariat. However, he added, construction had been suspended at least once in the past.

The shopping center is located next to a ravine and neighbors quoted by the newspaper Milenio have called the construction “inadequate,” and that work on the site was being carried out without the necessary safety measures.

Source; Milenio (sp), BBC (sp)