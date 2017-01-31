Convention center funding investigated

The construction of a convention center in the Oaxaca state capital was plagued with controversy and criticism even before the first stone was laid, but now the state’s new government says it has uncovered multi-million-peso mismanagement in its funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over 290 million pesos used in the [construction of] the convention center was taken from the Fonregión fund,” said Governor Alejandro Murat, an act that financial authorities see as the criminal diversion of resources by the previous state administration, led by Gabino Cué.

Fonregión, or the Fondo Regional, is a federal fund intended to finance public infrastructure projects that contribute to the economic development of states with low human development index rankings.

“We had to reimburse that amount to the Finance Secretariat as Fonregión funds are only to be spent on projects of a social nature,” said Murat.

He said the Federal Auditor’s Office will have to investigate the issue.

Meanwhile, work on the convention center continues. The governor said it was 13% complete when he took office December 1, but has since advanced to 55% complete and expects it will be finished in March.

The state has used its own resources to finish the center “in full and on time,” Murat said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His administration, he continued, is in close communication with representatives of the Finance Secretariat in order to get back the 290 million pesos.

The 400-million-peso Oaxaca Cultural and Convention Center was to have been built on the Cerro del Fortín, located just northwest of downtown Oaxaca. The highest point in the city, it is also the site of the Guelaguetza Auditorium and has become iconic among locals and visitors.

The project was received with broad opposition amid claims that the hill was one of the last “lungs of the city,” and that its remaining forest area should be preserved.

Public figures along with disgruntled citizens also questioned the viability of the project in terms of transportation as the additional vehicular traffic would have put more pressure on the city’s already congested streets.

In the face of the strong opposition, Gabino Cué decided to move the center to the neighboring municipality of Santa Lucía del Camino.

Source: NVI Noticias (sp)