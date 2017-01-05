Cops help themselves after looters flee

Anti-gas price protests that began Sunday have been described as broad-based affairs, drawing from a wide spectrum of the public. The same might be said of looters.

Four State of México police have been relieved of their duties after they were seen stealing merchandise belonging to a store had previously been targeted by looters.

After thieves made off with goods stolen from the Bodega Aurrera in Altavilla, Ecatepec, municipal and state police converged on the scene to provide security.

But an observer taped video footage of some of the officers loading their patrol vehicles with loot that thieves had left in the street after fleeing police.

The four were placed in the custody of the public prosecutor, while a police disciplinary procedure is also under way.

They are among 430 people who have been detained since yesterday morning for looting during gas price protests in the State of México.

Source: Excélsior (sp)

