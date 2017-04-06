Corruption charged at actors’ association

Corruption is usually associated with government at all levels but in reality it penetrates more deeply into Mexican society.

The National Association of Actors (ANDA) has charged that 21 million pesos (US $1.1 million at today’s exchange rate) have been embezzled from funds used to pay 14,000 members.

It was Floribel Alejandre, currently standing in as secretary and treasurer of the organization, who discovered the irregularity. She believes that the embezzlement of funds dates back to 2001.

“When we took over, we started to review the financial statements and we saw errors,” Alejandre said. “At first we thought they were clumsy mistakes, something that the current accountant was doing wrong because other previous accountants had left and we started to look where the errors were coming from.”

“We realized that the mess started in the cash balance,” she added.

When she first asked for the balance of the account used to pay actors on December 30 she found there was a shortfall of 12 million pesos. Colleagues told her that the situation had existed for a long time.

Alejandre has determined that the embezzlement began in 2001 and carried on through the tenure of three accountants, including José Luis Duval, whom Alejandre replaced after he stepped down.

Alejandre also became aware of “encrypted” documents kept secret and protected by her predecessors. The balances in those documents total 9 million pesos and date back prior to 2010. According to Alejandre, it means that there is actually a total of 21 million pesos missing.

“Twenty-one million pesos were lost and we don’t know in what amounts or how it happened,” Alejandre said. “All the union knows is that the amount has grown and audits performed until now, 14 in total, confirm the embezzlement.”

ANDA members, including many well-known Mexican actors such as Daniel Giménez Cacho and Rebecca Jones, have filed a criminal complaint. At a press conference yesterday they condemned the actions of union officers, including former treasurer Duval, who “exercised bad practices throughout his three terms of administration.”

They also took aim at a former secretary general, actress Lilia Aragón, who they say was never held accountable for a land sale during her tenure.

Evidence presented to corroborate the complaint includes financial statements signed by former accountants and some former treasurers, encrypted information found in computer systems and affidavits from people who worked in systems at the organization.

Giménez Cacho believes that the union must be made more democratic and inclusive and that the members who fund it must be given the right to vote.

In an interview with news website Animal Político he stated “this loss of money reflects poor management. We know that ANDA is not at all financially stable, funds are very low, the buildings are in poor shape and then you find out that money is missing and you ask, what’s going on?”

Source: Animal Politico (sp)