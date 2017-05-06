Corruption charges against Borge official

A former senior official in the administration of Roberto Borge Angulo, governor of Quintana Roo from 2011 to 2016, was arrested yesterday in Cancún for malfeasance and material damages to the state valued at 39 million pesos (US $2.7 million).

Mauricio Rodríguez Marrufo allegedly collaborated with Borge in the sale of several pieces of land, designated as state reserves, to Borge’s relatives and friends at a fraction of their original price.

It is also alleged that the former Secretary of Urban Development and Housing used his position to purchase several pieces of real estate, including an apartment in a Miami condominium development, worth over 7 million pesos.

Rodríguez had filed two amparo requests, or injunctions, before the local and federal Attorney General’s offices in an attempt to protect himself from accusations against him. Both were denied.

Quintana Roo Attorney General Miguel Ángel Pech Cen said in a radio interview that Rodríguez’ arrest was one of the first results of the probe into Borge’s alleged wrongdoings.

At the time of his arrest was Rodríguez was working in the municipal administration of Benito Juárez, the municipality in which Cancún is located, as Mayor Remberto Estrada Barba’s general secretary.

Estrada declared that “it is in the hands of the judiciary of the state to clarify this, and to determine the legal status of the former public official.”

Business owners in Cancún issued a statement demanding full enforcement of the law.

Source: Milenio (sp)