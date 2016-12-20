Buddies: President Enrique Peña Nieto and ex-governor Borge Buddies: President Enrique Peña Nieto and ex-governor Borge in a file photo.
News

Corruption charges against QR officials

Embezzlement, other crimes alleged against officials in previous administration

Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Seven criminal complaints have been filed against officials in the previous administration of the state of Quintana Roo, where investigations have revealed the mismanagement of 2.4 billion pesos (US $118 million) in public funds.

The charges follow audits by the new government of Governor Carlos Joaquín of alleged abuses by that of his predecessor, Roberto Borge.

Government officials told a press conference that the principal accusations concern leases of construction machinery worth 700 million pesos and the questionable diversion of funds in connection with Playa del Carmen’s water and sewer system. In the case of the former there is no evidence that the companies involve actually exist or that any work was done.

The complaints were filed for several crimes committed within four government secretariats and agencies and include embezzlement, irregular performance of public duties and abuse of authority, said Government Secretary Francisco López Mena.

Altogether, the crimes represent the mismanagement of close to 2.4 billion pesos, he said.

He charged that during Borge’s administration corruption was not only widespread but organized.

Public monies were also diverted by a group within the administration “to keep themselves in power.”

The Secretary of Public Administration explained the complaints filed were against former officials in the Secretariats of Finance and Planning, Infrastructure and Transportation, and Urban Development and Housing, along with officials from the Water and Sewer Commission.

While Rafael del Pozo acknowledged that the people in charge of those government bodies — along with lower ranking officials — were responsible for the crimes, another politician was to blame.

“Of course Roberto Borge holds much of the responsibility. He is largely responsible for the administrative disorder and the deplorable way in which state coffers were depleted.”

The governor predicted that as the investigations run their due course “some 14 additional complaints will be filed.”

Source: Noticaribe (sp), Milenio (sp)

  • K. Chris C.

    Translation: “The previous administration stole so much, there is little left for us to steal.”

    An American citizen, not US subject.

  • cooncats

    Meanwhile, just another report here at Corruption News Daily.

  • Henry Wilson

    so much for the myth that the tourist zones are more efficiently administered than others to keep the gringos and euros coming. step outside the hotel zone in cancun and you need not go far to find barrios in worse condition than any you will find in mexico city.

  • GOPerson

    If those convicted of embezzlement and corruption were lined up against a wall, I do believe it would stop. A time in a Mexican jail does not seem to be a deterrent any longer.

