Corruption charges for agency loan officers

They were charging a 30% commission for approving loans to low-income workers

Sixteen loan officers at a federal consumer credit fund face corruption charges related to the granting of loans.

Labor Secretary Alfonso Navarrete Prida said today that an investigation found 379 cases in which the personnel at Infonacot, a consumer credit fund for low-income workers, had demanded bribes of 30% of the value of the loans to have them approved.

Borrowers were required to sign promissory notes for the bribes.

Navarrete told a press conference that 23.76 million pesos in loans had been made subject to the additional charge at Infonacot offices in Vallejo, Mixcoac and Zaragoza in Mexico City and Tlalnepantla de Baz in the State of México.

The officers, who have been dismissed from their jobs, are being charged with corruption, fraud and abuse of trust.

Source: Milenio (sp)