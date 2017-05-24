Costco Gas opens tomorrow in SLP

Station will be the company's first in Mexico

Costco Gas will join the newcomers to retail fuel sales in Mexico, opening its first station tomorrow at its store in the city of San Luis Potosí.

The station will sell to Costco members and the general public, but there will be no cash sales. It will accept credit and debit cards and Costco gas certificates that can be purchased in the store.

The company invested 58 million pesos (US $3.1 million) in the station, which is the first of several already announced. More are planned in Sinaloa and Yucatán, the firm said last year.

Costco has 37 stores in 21 Mexican states, and 4.3 million members.

Source: T21 (sp)