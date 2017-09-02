Council head out after silencing woman

The president of the Mexican Council for the Family has been expelled after an incident in July in which he covered the mouth of a woman who interrupted him during a media interview.

The council announced this week that Juan Dabdoub is no longer a member or spokesman for the organization’s national committee.

It said in a statement the committee asked Dabdoub on August 14 to make a public apology for his actions in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, on July 4, where had been speaking with reporters about the council’s Freedom Bus campaign.

The bus, which sparked controversy earlier this year in Spain and the United States, was touring Mexico to challenge sex education curriculum, same-sex marriage and abortion.

When a woman interrupted Dabdoub to question him about same-sex marriage he replied by placing his hand over her mouth.

This week, the council said that because Dabdoub had made no apology it was publicly disavowing itself of any “action, declaration or act” by him. It said the decision was reached unanimously during a committee meeting on Monday.

The statement was signed by 13 of the organizations that make up the national council.

Dabdoub said after the incident in Tepatitlán that he had had no intention of trying to quiet the woman, and blamed it on the fact that he large hands.

