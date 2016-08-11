Couple arrested with body of young child

They were detained after trying to cross the border at Tijuana

The Mexico-United States border is noted for the smuggling of contraband, primarily drugs and guns.

But a U.S. couple tried transporting something else across the border into Mexico Tuesday at the San Ysidro crossing between Tijuana and San Diego. Authorities discovered they were carrying the body of a young child.

Johnny Lewis Hartley, 38, and Mercy Mary Becerra, 43, were arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a two-year-old girl was found inside a duffel bag.

Becerra had fled when officials stopped the couple as they attempted to cross in the pedestrian lane, said San Diego police. Hartley was taken into custody and an X-ray of the bag revealed its contents.

Becerra was arrested soon after by Mexican authorities.

The couple, from Whittier, California, southeast of Los Angeles, are not the girl’s parents, police said. Foul play is suspected in the child’s death.

Hartley and Becerra have boon booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and child cruelty and are due for arraignment tomorrow.

Source: KTLA (en)