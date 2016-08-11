Becerra and Hartley: arrested at border. Becerra and Hartley: arrested at border.
Couple arrested with body of young child

They were detained after trying to cross the border at Tijuana

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, August 11, 2016

The Mexico-United States border is noted for the smuggling of contraband, primarily drugs and guns.

But a U.S. couple tried transporting something else across the border into Mexico Tuesday at the San Ysidro crossing between Tijuana and San Diego. Authorities discovered they were carrying the body of a young child.

Johnny Lewis Hartley, 38, and Mercy Mary Becerra, 43, were arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a two-year-old girl was found inside a duffel bag.

Becerra had fled when officials stopped the couple as they attempted to cross in the pedestrian lane, said San Diego police. Hartley was taken into custody and an X-ray of the bag revealed its contents.

Becerra was arrested soon after by Mexican authorities.

The couple, from Whittier, California, southeast of Los Angeles, are not the girl’s parents, police said. Foul play is suspected in the child’s death.

Hartley and Becerra have boon booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and child cruelty and are due for arraignment tomorrow.

Source: KTLA (en)

  • Ted Rutherford

    Yeah, they’re an American couple……NOT.

    “Fowl play is suspected”…Ya think???

    • PintorEnMexico

      “”Fowl” play is suspected”

      So, you like playing with chickens?

      • Blue

        Suck a fat one, pinche puta.

  • Peter Maiz

    Why have Americans turned into these gruesome looking monsters? In Mexico, you don’t find people so filled with disgusting tattoos all over their faces? In Mexico, the poor work for very little money and are normally honest, attentive and cordial. What is it about America that produce these type monsters? Go to any Wal Mart in a bad part of a U.S. city and it will be filled with these freaks. Go to a Wal Mart in Mexico and people look respectable. What is it about the U.S. that it produces these degenerate, rotting individuals in the millions?

    • BETOXELA2015

      Hey Tonto, most of these freaks in Walmart are illegal Mexicans with six kids paying for their huge baskets of goods with government food stamps. In Mexico you don’t see huge baskets of food because the Mexican government does not give them shit. However, they are all fatter than hell because the Mexicans have to have their sweet soda, rich cheeses, fat filled chorizo. tortillas, chicharones, tortas and other fattening food. By the way the gruesome monsters are the Human Rights abusers in Mexico that are killing countless Mexicans each years. What is it about Mexico that produces these degenerate scumbags like Becerra in the millions?

      • Happygirl

        Just returned from Bakersfield California which has a huge Hispanic population and I can tell you that the number of tattooed “Mexicans” is much less than the “American” population. I shopped in Mexican grocery stores and the majority of shoppers did not sport any tattoos. They were respectable shoppers who paid for their groceries with dollars not food stamps. The only people I saw paying for baby formula with food stamps were a couple of young black women.Tattooing is very, very popular amoung the young and not so young American…just look at the average American tourist disembarking a cruise ship into Mexico. That does not say everyone with a tattoo is evil. You spout such hate, the republican line…While down in California it was so hot that 4 Mexican/American field workers died from the heat…these weren’t white Americans, because they can’t get Americans to do farm work. The food you eat is being harvested by good hard working people – legal or illegal. The average Mexican is not taking your high paying jobs…they do the work you refuse to do. There is good and bad in every race. PS. The average American is overweight…must be the coke, beer, chips and rich cheeses..the over flowing food baskets.

        • PintorEnMexico

          Botox doesn’t care. He (using male pronouns here but he could be a she or he/she as far as we know) is inwardly ashamed of his Mexican father and therefore self-loathing. While his father entered the country legally (so he says) he’s deluded into thinking that his father didn’t take work from anybody. He expresses his self-loathing by denigrating the country of his heritage as well as its citizens. Unfortunately, Trump has given him and his kind license to amplify his sputum.

          • Peter Maiz

            Pintor, it comes down to being an educated, cultured person or not. Beto probably falls into the latter category.

          • BETOXELA2015

            Three advanced degrees in enginnering and business finance, just not a politically corrrect worshiper as like you pinche liberals. How do like working at a Taco Bell?

          • PintorEnMexico

            Hey Botox, how do you like your boy Trump now??

          • Gustavo Barajas-Munoz

            It turns out that Betox is a resentful South American trying to use American culture to substitute his Latin culture that produces drug cartels.

          • Blue

            Nah. Sometimes it just comes down to protecting what is important. Defending a POS couple who murdered a child? See, you crap all over this needless death because you folks have no respect for life. GFY

          • BETOXELA2015

            WOW! A real Renissance man, a painter, a philosopher, and phsycologist, not bad for a microcephallic Mexican?, gringo? quien sabe pero hablas puro mierda como todos los pinche liberales. My Dad retired at age 55 when he sold his CPA business. How do you like working with culo Maiz at Taco Bell? By the way are you guys sleeping together, you seem real tight..

          • PintorEnMexico

            What’s a “phsycologist?”
            “HEY LIBERAL TONTO LEARN HOW TO SPELL IN ENGLISH BEFORE YOU EXPRESS UNINFORMED OPINIONS.” – BETOXELA2015: http://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/trump-represents-risk-says-mexican-historian/

          • BETOXELA2015

            OOPS, PUT THE h IN THE WRONG PLACE. i HAVE TO SLOW THE TYPING SPEED DOWN. AS FOR MY OPINIONS THEY ARE SPOT ON. AS FOR THE LIBERAL PART IF YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT MY POLITICAL LEANINGS ARE BY NOW YOU ARE A SUB- MICROCEPHALLIC. NOW GO BACK AND HELP YOU AMOR MAIZ AT THE TACO BELL.

          • Blue

            ” by denigrating the country of his heritage as well as its citizens.”

            YOU did the same by leaving it and coming up here expecting a handout. The Free ride is over, hefe.

        • BETOXELA2015

          Que tonta liberal pinche gringa. You don’t know the difference between your liberal commie culo and a hole in the ground. You have all the commie left’s talking points like, Americans won’t do the jobs the Mexican illegals will do, the illegals are not on food stamps, the illegals do not get free welfare because they are all working, they are not getting a $3,000 credit on their taxes for each child they have, and the list goes on ad nauseam. THERE SHOULD BE NO ILLEGALS WORKING IN THE U.S. AS THERE ARE NO ILLEGALS WORKING IN MEXICO! The DemoRATS don’t care piss about the illegals, they only want their vote. Speaking of the COMPASSIONATE DemoRATS it was Andrew Jackson, a Democrat, that stole the land away from the native Indians in 1833 and put them on reservations so he could control them.. He then sold their land to enrich himself and to empower the Democrat party. The next Democrat party humanitarian gesture was to enslave the Blacks treating them as nothing more than chattels on their large plantations, much as they do now by keeping them in their Black ghetto “plantations” throughout the U.S. only to control them and get their vote, but never to improve their lives. The DemoRATS have done the samething with the Hispanics by pushing them into barrios throughout the country for the same purposes and for the same results. You give us you vote and we shall give you welfare, food stamps, free medical assistance and so on. Another DemoRAT beauty, and he was really a rat, was John C. Calhoun a strong defender of slavery in the 1820’s. Nominated for the presidency in 1844, he lost to a Republican as HiLIARy will lose because of her corruption and incompetance. Then we have the DemoRAT Steven Douglas who endorsed the Dred SCott decision that held “a negro” whose ancestors were imported into the U.S. and sold as slaves,whether enslaved of free, could not be an American citizen and therefore had no standing to sue the Federal government. Just another CARING and COMPASSIONATE liberal Democrat! After the Civil War, that Abraham Linclon started and lead to free the slave the Deomcrats owned, some Confederate Democrats established the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) to suppress, terrorize and victimize the newly freed slaves. The KKK lasted well into the 1960’s with Democrat Robert C. Byrd leading the charge for the KKK. But the DemoRAT who really strongly advocated for the KKK was president Woodrow Wilson another CARING and COMPASSINATE liberal.

          For your information commie liberal pinche gringa I am a Mexican American and I was shopping Mexican markets long before you were cagando your diapers. Sixty plus percent of the Mexicans I see in Mexican markets are illegals using food stamps. I know because I converse with them all the time as I do with those that shop at Walmart. So stop spreading your liberal bullshit propaganda so that you can make yourself look like a CARING, COMPASSIONATE and POLITICALLY CORRECT person. When I am living in Mexico with my relatives and grand-children I see many more fat Mexicans than I see in the U.S. Get informed and read last week’s article in the Mexico News Daily stating that Mexico is the number one nation in the world with respect to obesity. Get with the program pinche gringa and vote Republican because they are really interested in improving the lives of the Blacks and getting them out of their ghettoes and the Hispanics out of their barrios.

          • PintorEnMexico

            Like I said: You are inwardly ashamed of your Mexican heritage. So you expresses your self-loathing by denigrating the country of your ancestors as well as its citizens.

            Also your history is dated (punintentional) or willfully incomplete. The Republican and Democratic parties switched valences a long time ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNF7IVqidHo&feature=youtu.be

          • Blue

            So are you. Hey, here’s a novel thought. Stay in your own country and fix your own problems.

            Whiney tards come up here and think they are owed something. For what?

          • PintorEnMexico

            I see your three-year prison sentence is done. Good for you. I’m sure you were very popular in there…

          • Happygirl

            You are so full of anger and hate…it is tearing you up inside. Such dark and negative thoughts will only lessen your life and your quality of life. If what you say is true, hating Mexicans means you hate yourself…each and every Mexican is a member of your (racial) family. When you look in the mirror you see a Mexican, when people look at you they see a Mexican. Once the Irish and the Italians were also hated and used as scapegoats by the American public…now it is Mexicans. If you believe the Republican party cares about blacks and Hispanics you really are delusional…they will be ripping up your American birth certificate and shipping you back to Mexico if Trump gets in. I hear your words, I feel your pain but I do not see the world as you do…each and everyone of us has a right to their opinion even this Canadian pinche gringa.

          • BETOXELA2015

            Orta vez la tonta de las mas tontas,
            i highly dislike illegals because they are criminals. They entered the U.S. without the proper documents and broke our laws in doing so, while others who have patiently waited in line have been denied entry because the corrupt Democrats don’t want them for the reason most are well educated, will get good jobs, will assimilate into society, and will NOT VOTE FOR THE DEMOCRAT PARTY. As mentioned before the illegals Mexicans are ill educated,(some do not even speak Spanish let alone read or write it). They enter the country with diseases we eradicated long ago, many are criminals in Mexico fleeing here, they immediately seek welfare and all the entitlement programs they can get their hands on. The DemoRATS comply by shoving them into these programs in order to get their VOTE and could care less if they integrate into the U.S. society, which they do not. We all pay for these illegal cabrones with the heavy taxes we pay. President Bush left us with a four trillion dollar national debt, and Obama will leave us with a national debt of 20 trillion dollars. Most of this debt has been generated to pay for his sacred list of entitlements. This presently is a debt of $69,897 for each America to pay. In 2009 snake Obama asked Congress for 800 million dollars to repair the infra-structure in our country and the Democrat Congress gave it to him. NOT ONE ROAD OR BRIDGE has been re-built and all of this money has gown as bribe entitlements for the Black and Hispanic vote. It is even worse than this, the snake has gutted our military to use the money for his entitlement bribes. If HiLIARYy gets in she will surpass the Obama’s spending by two-fold with her higher taxes. All of this for their self-enrichment and POWER. Our grand-children, great-great grand children, and great-great-great grand children will be obligated to pay the national debt while the snakes will long have been dead and rotting in their graves. The Irish, the Italians, the Germans, and the Polish all came to America to seek opportunities by working and assimilating within the American society, they did not sit on their culos collecting welfare. We so called Mexican Americans do not call ourselves Mexican Americans, this is politically correct bullshit, we consider ourselves Americans period. When we look at the mirror we see Americans, when others look at us they see Americans. Most of us are well educated, are professionals and own businesses. We have worked damn hard all our lives and hate to see our money go to the free-loading illegals. We dislike the illegals Mexicans because they come to America to game our system of welfare something they cannot do in Mexico. If you do not work in Mexico, you starve to death.

            Your You Tube clip on the Republicans is filled with false narratives, out and out lies, (nothing new for the Democrats), and the DemoRATS’ talking points. Go to You Tube for:
            1. The History of the Democratic Party
            2. “Hillary’s America” Trailer
            3. Mark Levins reveals the racist Democratic Party THAT IS NOW THE COMMUNIST PARTY
            to get the real story of the Democratic Party.

            I pity you HappyGirl because you see everything through the rose-colored glasses of liberalism. Liberalism is a mental disorder and it is sad that you live in this world of madness.

          • Gustavo Barajas-Munoz

            South American it is typical of their society to be racists and resentful towards Mexico. Out of all the Spanish Speaking immigrants in the USA the Mexicans have by far the finest work ethic, educated at Universities, and the Mexicans are the ones who are maintaining industries alive in the USA. Believe it or not Republicans have more mercy on Mexicans because they know that we will work. Yes you are legal in the USA because you are part of the TPS program.

          • Peter Maiz

            Apparently, Beto doesn’t understand that the Democrats of the 19th century have nothing to do with today’s. During most of the 20th century, all the southern states were part of the Democratic party. But as soon as civil rights kicked in, voila!, they all became Republican, reflecting, no doubt, that Southerners were deeply concerned with giving black Americans the same rights whites had. Apparently, vulgar Beto does not understand that every industrialized country has a welfare umbrella so its citizens don’t starve to death. The average welfare payment for a family of four in the U.S.A is $ 900 a month, “certainly” a payment that would make king Midas salivate for sure, right? Try feeding a family of four and paying rent at the same time. But I’ve already used the same language on Beto that he loves to use. No doubt a true banty, he.

          • Peter Maiz

            Beto out of the Phoenix schools with three advanced degrees in engineering, you have no class. It shows with the way you’ve addressed happy girl. Cuando tus antepasados estaban en un arroyo de caca, mis ancestros ya se educaban en Harvard, Princeton y Yale. Eres la mas magnifica mierda con la me he topado. Pinchurriento sin clase o cultura.

      • Peter Maiz

        I believe the U.S. has been shown by all studies to be the most obese country in the world. Nevertheless, I was not talking about obesity. Most of the freaks in Wal Marts are white (trash). I live in Mexico and most of the poor are not trash. Becerra is a product of the U.S. I’ve been to the LA area and know that what the U. S. has created with it’s underclass is not what we have in Mexico. Somehow, the U.S. destroys the human dignity of its poor. That’s why drugs like heroin and methamphetamines are at an all time high in your country. In fact, drug use in the redneck, hillbilly states is at an all time high. Among white trash women, suicide rate is at an all time high because they’re injecting and they don’t have free health insurance.

        • Blue

          Yo neighbor. If Mexico is so great, why are their 30 million of your fellow countrymen and women living up here? Why do they come here to begin with? You want human dignity being destroyed? Take a look around YOU and see the damage inflicted by years of governmental neglect and corruption in your own country. Sure, Americas corruption has played it’s own part in that but for someone so fond of pointing out the problems with others but failing to look inward, you sure seem to be playing up the victim-hood mentality. You can blame it on America all you want but the truth is your own yard is just as dirty and you have no one to blame for that but yourself. I can cite you countless examples of Mexican on Mexican crime, taking over town by cartels, shooting the local police, corrupting the local police. You seem to be saying, “hey, we wouldn’t be in the business of drug carteling if you all weren’t so fat and lazy. I had a POS anchor-baby try to attack me yesterday because his homophobic, gang tatted up ass couldn’t deal with an educated white man. Your own ignorance is your downfall. Ignorance, stupidity and years of bullcrap Mashika “warriors” who mostly have Spanish heritage but claim to be “native NDNs” What a joke.

          • Peter Maiz

            Mexicans who move to the U.S.move to the U.S. because they’re very poor and are part of the not well educated rural population. It’s like this: if France were at your border and you were flipping burgers at a Burger King for $7 but you found out that in France you could flip burgers for $23, you’d likely end up in France. Somehow, as happy girl explained, even poor Mexicans in Mexico look decent. When in the U.S. the Mexicans seem to go on a downward spiral as they don’t speak your lingo and live in constant fear. Also, they live in crime infested poor neighborhoods. There is crime in Mexico, but most Mexicans are normally peace loving people that are happy. Crime exist in any country with the possible exception of Singapore and some wealthy European countries like Switzerland. Everything else you’ve said is strictly B.S. and proves my point. You don’t seem very happy, Blue. But we don’t like government corruption in Mexico, point well taken.
            However, please learn to speak your own language. It’s why are “there”, not “their”. If you’re so well educated, Blue, why can’t you even write your own language?

      • Gustavo Barajas-Munoz

        In the USA people are taught to be successful and if there success is immoral and dishonest they applaud that type of behavior. I tell my Mexican Friends that there is noting to envy the United States what is there to envy? Nothing! Mexicans, when they live in the United States start to adopt these cultures like thug life, gang activity, tattoos on their skin any. The churches int the USA teach people how to be rude, and immoral by far. Mexico the human rights abuser? I do not think so we have sympathy and compassion for people. Anglo America has no respect for their elders, everyday in the USA you hear a massacres every day. People like to blame Mexico for what it is, but sadly the USA has more faults it creates greed, and the Porn industry is heavily worshiped in the USA. If you take away porn from the internet you will hear every American screaming and shouting “Do not mess with my rights” Mexican friends there is nothing to envy the United States, and every Mexican is barely understanding that!

    • SolarSisterXZ

      We have a lot of Satanists, ammoral creatures and violent gang members that don’t hide their vile ways. Not saying Mexico doesn’t have the ugly crime cartels that kill and do harm too- you do.
      Re: poor people in Mexico- that part I do agree with you on. When I visit, I find that even those that are very poor are humble, gentle natured and tend to be polite. Seems like they take nothing for granted and value life more. We in America have the takers and abusers that are rude, obnoxious and unkind for the most part

      • PintorEnMexico

        Satanists?!? Jesus, I’d feel safer in a room full of “Satanists” than I would with one self-described christian. How comforting it must be to live in a binary world, christians and satanists (both are ridiculous by the way), takers and makers. Romney already lost with that view…

        • Cool Hand Luke

          My guess in the direction you’re indicating, you’re going to get your desires met.

        • Peter Maiz

          So true, but convincing Christians of…..well, you know….would be the equivalent of herding cats.

    • Doug Walton

      It is mostly because the US “Subsidizes” the poor. The working class in the US is in direct competition with the indigent, unemployed, poor. Our government pays about $15 an hour for you not to work. An unemployed mother of three with any math skills at all can figure on making upwards of 70,000 dollars a year in government handouts and benefits. the average small business employer cannot compete with that. consequently, you end up with unemployed poor with all the time in the world to do anything they can get away with. We (the US) have literally taken away the incentive to go out and find a job. How many times have you seen in the US a person standing on a street corner with a bucket of water and squeegee willing to wash your windshield in hopes of you giving them some change? NONE! But you see that every day here. The US pays you just enough to survive. But by doing so, creates a vacuum in the job market and millions of collective hours of “Free” time for you to get into trouble. And we have done it for so long, those who use it and abuse it are completely convinced that they are “Entitled” to it.
      Just Sayin

  • Peter Maiz

    $70,000? What a laugh, Doug. Had you not been informed, the U.S. has just gone through the worst recession since the Great Depression. Millions of people lost their jobs and their health care. The U. S. has an umbrella so that people don’t starve to death. Here in Mexico we don’t. It’s like you would also criticize Denmark, France, Sweden, et.al. for having an umbrella for its unemployed. Of course, their umbrella is bigger and better. Nevertheless, in the U.S., the umbrella covers the poor and you and I know who the poor of the poor are. Why a very extremely poor sector has developed in the “richest” country in the world is not beyond comprehension. It’s got a lot to do with the U.S. spending about $ 800 billion in military expenditures which could be used for infrastructure and schooling. It’s got to do that the system is truly made for the very rich, the wall streeters and the corporations. Every politician at every level is bought and paid for by lobbyists.
    The military itself is by far the greatest “welfare” recipient. It’s budget is 4 times larger than the next four states that have military budgets. Another words,the U.S. spends four times more than China’s, Russia’s the Saudi’s and the United Kingdom combined.
    As far as welfare, most of it goes to social security and medicare.
    And, of course, the less you tax the rich, the less you can have for schooling, or helping the devoid of a better education and locked in pervasive mediocrity and living in immense poor neighborhoods infested with crime. European politicians, nevertheless, have been much more intelligent about creating a more ideal national community for it’s citizens (with some exceptions as in France that treat their minorities akin to how whites treated blacks in the ’60’s and before).

  • Athea Marcos Amir

    Hard to believe such a lovely couple would commit a crime, isn’t it? Nothing bespeaks elegance quite the way a facial tattoo does.

