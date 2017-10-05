Creeks disappeared after quake struck

Water was an irrigation source for farmland in Morelos

Two creeks that provided a source of irrigation have disappeared in the state of Morelos following the September 19 earthquake in central Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Agua Hedionda and San Ramón creeks, located in the Cuautla and Xochitepec municipalities, served as a water source for over 2,600 hectares of farmland.

Other streams have seen their flows and courses altered, but authorities said it is still too early to determine if those changes are temporary or otherwise.

In the case of the Agua Hedionda creek, the executive secretary of the state water commission said it might have been diverted to springs in the Oaxtepec region.

Seismic activity can not only directly affect the course of the water or completely interrupt it, but can also cause changes in its mineral composition and even the temperature, said Juan Carlos Valencia Vargas.

“We have yet to obtain a precise assessment; we need to continue monitoring the creeks and conducting studies to be able to do so,” he said.

The studies are being carried out by staff from the state and national water commissions and specialists from the National Autonomous University of México (UNAM) and the Mexican Institute for Water Technology.

The state government has announced that, if necessary, the lost water can be replaced by using wells.

Source: Milenio (sp)