Crime beat reporter executed in La Paz

Fourth journalist to be killed in Mexico in less than two months

A crime reporter who wrote for a Los Cabos blog and other publications was shot dead yesterday in La Paz.

Maximino Rodríguez Palacios became the fourth journalist to be killed in Mexico in less than two months.

Rodríguez, 73, was shot by armed men traveling in a pickup truck after he parked his car outside the store City Club Forjadores. He had been accompanied by his wife, who was unhurt.

Rodríguez worked for the blog known as Colectivo Pericú and was also a correspondent for the newspapers El Heraldo and Excélsior, writing a column on security. He was also a spokesman for the Superior Court of Justice and the Attorney General’s office of Baja California Sur.

Colectivo Pericú condemned the attack and demanded that authorities solve the crime “and many other crimes that remain unpunished and have left families shattered by pain.”

He was the second journalist targeted in the state in less than a month. Julio Omar Gómez Sánchez survived an attack in Cabo San Lucas March 28, but his bodyguard was killed.

Source: Reforma (sp), Colectivo Pericú (sp)