Crime gang murders: 58 in four weeks

Organized crime has been dealt some hard blows by authorities in Mazatlán but that hasn’t prevented the tourist destination on the Sinaloa coast from becoming the state’s homicide capital.

Just in the past week there have been 25 assassinations, bringing the total to 58 for the first four weeks of the year. Last Tuesday alone there were six executions.

The state’s deputy Attorney General said rival crime gangs fighting for control of drug trafficking are behind the new outbreaks of violence in the city.

But Martín Robles Armenta said 14 people linked to the murders have been arrested and that firearms, ammunition and drugs were seized during the arrests.

The situation has rung alarm bells for business leaders and politicians, who called on authorities for action. Additional security forces have already been deployed: military personnel began patrolling in Mazatlán January 6.

The state’s Economic Development Secretary said he hoped there would not be a return to the violence of 2011 but Javier Lizárraga Mercado, speaking a week ago when there had been 27 assassinations in 24 days, said if the murders continued at one a day the city would end the year with numbers similar to those of six years ago.

He observed that an increase in violence was seen every six years with the change in the state government. The new administration took office on January 1, as did the new mayor of Mazatlán.

In the capital city of Culiacán, meanwhile, authorities are trying to determine why there have been three kidnappings and two kidnapping attempts on members of the municipal police force.

The newspaper Ríodoce reports that the abductions, which began a week and a half ago, have been taking place as criminals “hunt down” police officers on their way home from work. The whereabouts of the victims of the three successful kidnappings remain unknown.

The crimes took place not long after an attack on the former police chief of Mazatlán and Culiacán in which two bodyguards were killed.

Many Sinaloa police passed their recent trustworthiness tests but didn’t make the grade in subsequent medical examinations.

As many as 70 were rejected during military medical assessments at an Army base in Tlaxcala, where some 600 members of various security forces had been sent for training. The Army rejected them for health problems including diabetes, hypertension and overweight.

