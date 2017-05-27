Criminals strike back in Villa Ahumada

Criminal elements in Villa Ahumada, Chihuahua, delivered a blow in reprisal against authorities last night, attacking a state Attorney General’s office and killing one of its agents.

Security operations by Chihuahua state police in the region are said to have triggered the violent retaliation, which also revealed the collusion with a crime gang of at least two high-ranking municipal police officers.

Some 20 heavily armed men traveling in six luxury sport-utility vehicles arrived about 9:00pm at the state Attorney General’s headquarters and opened fire.

The gunfight ended after five minutes and the criminals fled the scene, leaving four police officers seriously injured. They were were transported by air to Ciudad Juárez, 90 kilometers to the north, where one later died.

The attackers fled to the neighboring town of Flores Magón, triggering a joint search and capture operation by close to 300 state and federal police officers, as well as soldiers from the Mexican Army.

Four abandoned vehicles were found, all reported stolen and used by the criminals in last night’s attack.

The chief of the Ahumada municipal police and his deputy were found aboard a fifth truck, also reported stolen, believed to have been used in the attack. The two officers have been arrested for collusion with the criminals.

The violent attack follows an intense security operation in the northern part of the state.

Ramón Galindo Noriega, Interior Undersecretary for the region, said that for several weeks the crackdown has been going after criminal groups that have diversified their activities from drug trafficking to stealing livestock and committing extortion against local business people, particularly restaurateurs and cheese vendors.

Galindo believes the attack was in retaliation due to the success of the operation. The region is considered a natural corridor for smuggling marijuana and heroin into the United States.

The Undersecretary also said other municipal police officers are under investigation for ties to the Línea cartel, which has a strong presence in the municipality of Ahumada.

