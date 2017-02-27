Cue linked to 12bn in irregular spending

Add another ex-governor to the list of those under investigation for corruption.

Gabino Cué Monteagudo of Oaxaca, who finished his term last December, joins the growing list of former governors alleged by their successors to have filled their pockets from the public purse.

The state’s new comptroller, in coordination with the Federal Auditor’s Office (ASF), alleges financial inconsistencies amounting to 12 billion pesos (over US $600 million) during Cué’s final year in office.

The irregularities were in funds that had been unapplied or diverted for other purposes in the finances of at least 36 secretariats and agencies of the state government, including those in charge of health, public works, tourism, education and communications.

Comptroller José Ángel Díaz Navarro said there are investigations under way at the Health Secretariat for the improper payment of salaries, purchases from ghost companies and pilferage.

At other agencies, payments to ghost companies and the piecemeal theft of public monies have been identified.

Some officials have already been summoned to explain the expenditures.

Díaz hasn’t ruled out investigating the relatives of former members of the Cué administration, as hints of triangulation of funds and money laundering implicating third parties and front men have also been detected.

The state comptroller stressed that his office is not embarking on a “witch hunt.” Instead, he said, the investigations are a matter of law enforcement.

“We’ve given sufficient opportunities and time to those implicated . . . to provide evidence on their behalf.” But there will be no impunity for those found culpable, added Díaz.

