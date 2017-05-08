Culiacán not equipped to deal with violence

Sinaloa capital does not have the necessary resources, says mayor

No one is exempt from getting caught up in the violence in Culiacán, were the unreassuring words of the mayor yesterday, who said the city is not equipped to deal with it.

Jesús Antonio Valdés Palazuelos said the capital of Sinaloa does not have the technological tools, the equipment or the police officers necessary to counteract the wave of violence that killed 252 people in the first four months of the year.

Another 11 were executed on Saturday.

Seven of the year’s murder victims were police; two other officers remain missing.

The mayor lamented a shortage of video surveillance equipment, patrol vehicles, weapons and personnel to strengthen the city’s security during a period in which violence has been on the rise.

No one in the municipality is immune from involvement in that violence, Valdés said, which society must challenge by denouncing it.

Source: El Universal (sp)