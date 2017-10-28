Daylight Saving Time ends tonight for most

33 northern municipalities and two states are exempt

The first of two time changes takes place tonight when Daylight Saving Time comes to an end and clocks are turned back one hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The time change, which officially takes place at 2:00am tonight, applies to all states except Sonora and Quintana Roo, where Daylight Saving Time is not observed.

Thirty-three municipalities in the north are also exempt tonight; their clocks will roll back an hour next week, at 2:00am Sunday, November 5.

Those municipalities are Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada, Playa Rosarito and Tecate, in Baja California; Ciudad Juárez, Ojinaga, Ascención, Coyame del Sotol, Guadalupe, Janos, Manuel Benavides and Praxedis G. Guerrero in Chihuahua; Acuña, Piedras Negras, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jiménez, Zaragoza, Nava and Ocampo in Coahuila; Anáhuac and Los Aldama in Nuevo León; and Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa, Matamoros, Camargo, Guerrero, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, Mier, Miguel Alemán, Río Bravo and Valle Hermoso in Tamaulipas.

Mexico News Daily