Dead dogs appear after pit bulls kill child

The two pit bulls were left in a street in the same borough where the child lived

A week after a three-year-old girl died following an attack by two pit bull terriers in Mexico City, two dogs of the same breed were found dead on a street in the same borough.

The parents of the victim lived on part of a property in Coyoacán, owned by a man with four pit bulls. Two of them attacked the girl when they were let out of a cage.

After the attack the animals were seized by local authorities and their owner and a woman that was caring for the dogs at the time were arrested, but later released.

The four dogs remain in custody, however, while veterinary specialists assess their behavior.

The dead dogs found on a Coyoacán street Monday morning were dressed up in children’s pajamas and their necks and thoraxes tied with wire.

A local animal rights group condemned the incident and said a formal complaint had been filed.

“We don’t know if this brutality is related to the regrettable and very recent case of the girl that died in Coyoacán, but what was done to this couple of dogs, apparently pit bull [terriers], is really outrageous,” Mundo Patitas posted on Facebook.

It suggested that the killing of the two dogs could have been a settling of scores “by the panic of ignorant people triggered by sensationalist news outlets.”

The dogs have yet to be reclaimed.

Source: Sin Embargo (sp)