The two dogs found dead Monday in Mexico City. The two dogs found dead Monday in Mexico City.
News

Dead dogs appear after pit bulls kill child

The two pit bulls were left in a street in the same borough where the child lived

Mexico News Daily | Wednesday, July 26, 2017

A week after a three-year-old girl died following an attack by two pit bull terriers in Mexico City, two dogs of the same breed were found dead on a street in the same borough.

The parents of the victim lived on part of a property in Coyoacán, owned by a man with four pit bulls. Two of them attacked the girl when they were let out of a cage.

After the attack the animals were seized by local authorities and their owner and a woman that was caring for the dogs at the time were arrested, but later released.

The four dogs remain in custody, however, while veterinary specialists assess their behavior.

The dead dogs found on a Coyoacán street Monday morning were dressed up in children’s pajamas and their necks and thoraxes tied with wire.

A local animal rights group condemned the incident and said a formal complaint had been filed.

“We don’t know if this brutality is related to the regrettable and very recent case of the girl that died in Coyoacán, but what was done to this couple of dogs, apparently pit bull [terriers], is really outrageous,” Mundo Patitas posted on Facebook.

It suggested that the killing of the two dogs could have been a settling of scores “by the panic of ignorant people triggered by sensationalist news outlets.”

The dogs have yet to be reclaimed.

Source: Sin Embargo (sp)

  • G.b. Adams

    You just can’t fix stupid morons.

  • flash101

    Sad. It is the owners of the dogs that killed the child need to be punished.

  • Pogo

    Two sad and violent behaviors do not make anyone happy.

  • Commander Barkfeather

    As with the previous story of the anarchist attack on the Catholic Church: anything worth doing is worth overdoing.

  • Athea Marcos Amir

    Interesting to me that the killing of the dogs is described as “brutality,” while the mauling to death of the child by the dogs in referred to as “regrettable.” Apparently there are people who consider the killing of a child and an animal not only equivalent — which would be sufficiently shocking to anyone with an ordered mind — but that the dog’s death is viewed as even more tragic than the child’s. It’s doubtful that the little girl’s parents would see it that way. My heart aches for them.

