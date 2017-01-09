Demand for electricity drives energy projects

The developers of five big renewable energy generation projects in northern Mexico filed the necessary paperwork with the Environment Secretariat during the last four months of 2016 and approval is expected soon.

Eleven of Mexico’s biggest industrial parks — in which many automotive firms are located — are found in the northern states of Mexico and their demand for electrical energy is strong and expected to grow.

Two of the energy projects are planned for Coahuila, one of three states in which most automotive production is centered. The demand for electrical energy is expected to increase even more in the state with the construction of several new industrial projects as part of the government’s 2011-2017 development plan.

Foreseeing that spike in demand, the Parque Eólico Parras, located in the municipality of the name, plans to install 25 wind-powered generators in the first stage of its development.

With an investment of close to US $51.5 million, the Energía y Proyectos Eólicos wind farm is expected to generate 50 megawatts.

The same municipality expects a new 238-hectare solar array in the Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Cola de León, built by Fisterra Energy. The $150-million solar facility will generate 275 megawatts of electrical energy.

In Sonora, the firm Energy Legacy International Technologies of Mexico plans a $470-million combined-cycle power generation plant that is expected to produce 368 megawatts. Its generators will use natural gas as fuel.

A second solar array has been planned for Chihuahua in the municipality of Ahumada. Representing an investment of $115 million, the Parque Solar Fotovoltaico Santos Solar 2 will have a power generation capacity of 68 megawatts.

In the municipality of Ascensión, also in Chihuahua, a third solar array planned for a 100-hectare piece of land will generate 30 megawatts.

