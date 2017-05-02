Deputies may sue over botched renovation

An assessment of a multi-million-peso renovation project on the facade of the Chamber of Deputies building in Mexico City has revealed that the project was poorly carried out and now represents a danger to public servants and the general public.

The project began in 2013 when the then-coordinator of the Institutional Revolutionary Party Deputies, Manlio Fabio Beltrones, invited the architectural firm Ramírez Vázquez y Asociados to replace the heavy cantera stone — it weighed as much as 180 kilograms per square meter — that had been set on the facade of several buildings in 1981.

The replacement material, a lighter form of cantera manufactured in Jalisco, weighed just 22 kilograms and its installation would remove more than 2,000 tonnes of extra weight, according to information published at the time.

But by early 2015 things were going awry. The newspaper Reforma reported that the Chamber of Deputies had approved additional payments for the renovation and extended the deadline by eight months.

In the end, the renovation cost 62 million pesos, or US $3.9 million.

That the project was poorly executed became evident as early as October 2015 when a piece of the new facade fell from a height of 12 meters.

The Chamber concluded at the time that insufficient adhesive was applied to adhere the new sheets of stone.

By early 2016, more had been damaged, this time by moisture, while others showed signs of cracking and deterioration and degradation caused by the elements.

It was only at the end of that year that a full assessment of the state of the facade was conducted in order to identify the magnitude of the damage.

It found that the situation was urgent, and that the underlying structures might have sustained damage of as much as 13 million pesos.

The architectural firm has not assumed any responsibility and its guarantee on the work expired in February.

The Chamber of Deputies is about to file a lawsuit against the architects, contesting the latter’s refusal to honor the guarantee and replace close to 3,500 pieces of stone.